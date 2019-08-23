GALT — Robert Bulahan Jr. and the Galt High football team’s defense delivered the knockout punches.
That led to Galt posted a 34-10 win over Woodland Christian in a non-league game on the renovated Erv Hatzenbuhler Field at Warrior Stadium on Friday. The stadium has field turf, all-weather track, new home and visitor stands and press box.
Galt (1-0), which led 6-3 at halftime, made it 13-3 with 6:35 left in the third quarter. Bulahan Jr. completed a 32-yard strike to wide receiver Isaac Madrigal, who caught the football between two Woodland Christian defenders and knocked down a Cardinal defensive back en route to the south end zone for the touchdown.
“A couple of pass plays, I was missing early toward the end of the first half,” Bulahan Jr. said.
Bulahan Jr. completed 8-of-18 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown. That puts him 240 yards away from being the school’s all-time passing leader. Bulahan Jr. now has 2,450 yards. Ryan Cox, who was on the 2009 and 2010 Galt football teams, has the record at 2,690 yards.
Galt middle linebacker Marcelo Lopez recovered a Cardinal fumble, as defensive end David Vitoria knocked the football out of a Woodland Christian running back’s hands that bounced into Lopez’s direction.
“They stepped up and started playing football,” said Galt coach Tim Cobleigh of his team’s defense. “From the second quarter through the rest of the game.”
Then the football was spotted at the Woodland Christian 19 yard line after the fumble recovery. But the Warriors only needed one play to increase their lead to 20-3 with 5:08 left in the third quarter. That’s when running back Zachary Cirac scored on a 19-yard off-tackle play. Place-kicker Ethan Reece booted this and the previous point-after-touchdown for the Warriors.
The Warriors scored their third touchdown of the quarter with only 24 seconds left. Bulahan Jr. scored on a 9-yard quarterback keeper for a 27-3 score.
“They finally started picking it up,” said Cobleigh of the Warriors’ offense. “I think it was just a matter of getting the cob webs out of their heads.”
Bulahan Jr. added: “In the second half, we really turned it up, did our thing.”
In the fourth quarter, the Warriors’ defense came through again with a Cardinal turnover. Galt forced five turnovers in the game that included Lopez’s fumble recovery.
Bulahan Jr. scored the Warriors’ final touchdown on a 4-yard run with 8:28 left on the clock. Reece’s extra-point added after the touchdown gave Galt a 34-3 lead.
Woodland Christian (0-1) scored its only touchdown of the game after Bulahan Jr.’s hat trick. Cardinal running back Anthony Uribes scored on a 15-yard run with 6:01 on the clock. Anders Johnson booted the extra-point to make the score final.
Galt forced its final turnover of the game when a Woodland Christian pass was incomplete with less than two minutes left in the game. The Warriors ran four plays, with running back Kenny Tran picking up the final first down of the game — Galt had 12 in the game — at the Cardinal 22. Then the Warriors lined up in the victory formation for one more play for the win.
Reece booted two field goals in the second quarter for the Warriors. Woodland Christian held a 3-0 lead when Reece kicked his first field goal of 33 yards with 9:16 left for a 3-3 score. Then he knocked down 22 yards with no time left that gave Galt the lead for good at 6-3.
Johnson booted a 34-yard field goal with 3:48 left in the first quarter that gave the Cardinals a 3-0 lead.
Liberty Ranch 41, Johnson 6
At Hawk Stadium on Friday, Liberty Ranch opened the season with a resounding win, with three touchdowns — two rushing, one receiving — from running back Isiah Ricci. Quarterback Aidan Carr threw the screen pass to Ricci, and also hit Elijah Freeman for a second touchdown pass.
The score, though, was not enough to make coach Anthony Linebaugh happy.
“Sometimes scores can be misleading. There’s a lot of work to do,” Linebaugh said. “I was happy everybody was able to play, and health-wise we’re looking OK.”
With both teams putting a lot of inexperienced players on the field, it was Liberty Ranch that prevailed with a stiff defense. Darian Robinson and Wyatt Dearth had two sacks each.
“Both teams were off to a bit of a slow start in the first quarter,” Linebaugh said. “We were able to break through on some opportunities with short fields, put some drives together, and we stiffened when we needed to.”
Patterson 48, Tokay 14
Things went wrong from the start for Tokay in Friday’s opener — the Tigers gave up a touchdown on the opening kickoff return, and by halftime faced a 34-0 deficit.
Two touchdowns in the second half wiped away the shutout, but Tokay was still on the losing end of a 48-14 decision.
“We gave up a ton of big plays,” Tokay coach Michael Holst said. “...Things like that are kind of inconsistent. We had a tough time with their line. They made big plays, and they capitalized on stuff that we weren’t good at.”
Joseph Filippini put Tokay on the baord with a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and not much later quarterback Jacob Varney connected with Vincent Romero for a 20-yard touchdown pass. Holst pointed to the never-say-die attitude in the second half as a bright spot.
“Third quarter being able to score a couple of times was good. We were kind of proud of the way they played in the second half,” Holst said. “We’re trying to get it with these guys that this is not last year. We’re on to the next game and we’ll learn from the stuff we didn’t do well.”
Contact Mike Bush at mikeb@lodinews.com. Follow on Twitter: @MBushLodiSports.