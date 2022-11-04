For the second year in a row, the Lodi High football team is the No. 9 seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs, hitting the road in the first round to face No. 8.
Last year, Lodi rocked undefeated Downey 38-19 in Modesto before taking top-seeded Central Catholic to the wire in the quarterfinals.
This year, a 7-3 Vacaville team awaits in the first round after going 5-0 to win the Monticello Empire League, finishing 7-3 overall.
“All the kids are excited to be in the playoffs again, and we feel we have a good opportunity to get a W,” said Lodi coach George Duenas.
Vacaville brings a history with it, after Division I championships in 2006 and '11. The Bulldogs are making their sixth consecutive playoff appearance. Duenas said stuff like that tends to matter more to the coaches than the players.
“I think us coaches know the history there, but the kids don't really look back into that,” Duenas said. “So they're seeing it as just another team, but we know it's a rich tradition we're going against. But we watch the film, and we feel it's a winnable game.”
Lodi didn't make a playoff appearance between 2012 and 2019, but are now in the postseason for the second year in a row, something Duenas and his players can hang their hats on.
“You look back in the Lodi area, the fact that we had a playoff run last for the first time since 2012, now we're going back-to-back for the first time in a long time,” Duenas said. “I was just talking to Coach (Greg) Bishop, he's been coaching 22 years, and he's only coached a playoff team for five of those years. It's a big deal. It doesn't come around a lot, and I think we've made good strides as a program.”
Vacaville brings a team that looks similar to Lodi — a run-heavy offense and a hard-hitting defense. Alex Barkley is the team's main passer, with a 58% completion rate for 895 yards and seven touchdowns. On the ground, Cristian Diosdado leads the charge with 911 yards and seven touchdowns on 182 carries.
“They're really good defensive team, they have some guys that can fly around the field,” Duenas said. “Offensively, they like to run the ball, so we have two good teams going against each other.”
They key to a win for Duenas is limiting turnovers. The Flames put the ball on the ground several times in last week's 26-20 win over Tokay, two of which led to scores — a scoop-and-score on one, and a short field for the other.
“That's the only thing that can hurt us. All 10 weeks, we shot ourselves in the foot with turnovers,” Duenas said. “It wouldn't surprise me, with the turnovers and now getting back in the groove, if we had a point explosion tomorrow. I just hope the guys play loose and have fun.”
The winner of tonight's game gets a shot at top-seeded Manteca (8-1), which has a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Manteca finished second in the Valley Oak League with a 4-1 record.
In Division V, Liberty Ranch (10-0) is the third seed and has a first-round bye. The Hawks will face the winner between No. 8 Ripon (4-6) and No. 9 Rosemont (7-3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.