Flames survive late Tokay rally to keep rivalry trophy

Lodi's Matt Shinn, right, grabs an interception during Lodi's 26-20 victory over Tokay on Friday at the Grape Bowl. Oct. 28, 2022

 David Witte/News-Sentinel

For the second year in a row, the Lodi High football team is the No. 9 seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs, hitting the road in the first round to face No. 8.

Last year, Lodi rocked undefeated Downey 38-19 in Modesto before taking top-seeded Central Catholic to the wire in the quarterfinals.