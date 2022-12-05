The Lodi High boys basketball team went to the championship of the Chavez Tournament over the weekend, with a 58-56 loss to the host team in the final.

Asher Schroeder led the Flames (2-5) with 15 points in the loss, along with 12 from Matt Schiess, 11 from Brayden Stout, 10 from Cole Smalley, 7 from Connor Davis and 1 from Matt Gobel.