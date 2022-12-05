The Lodi High boys basketball team went to the championship of the Chavez Tournament over the weekend, with a 58-56 loss to the host team in the final.
Asher Schroeder led the Flames (2-5) with 15 points in the loss, along with 12 from Matt Schiess, 11 from Brayden Stout, 10 from Cole Smalley, 7 from Connor Davis and 1 from Matt Gobel.
On Friday, Lodi beat Stagg 53-43 in the tournament semifinals on Friday, with 15 points from Schroeder, 13 from Davis, 12 from Stout, 9 from Schiess, 2 from Zach Stephens, and 1 each from Nathan Morse and Matt Shinn.
Evan Peterson was named the Tri-City Athletic League’s Goalkeeper of the Year when the league released its All-TCAL team.
Peterson finished the season with 261 saves and 20 assists, and held league opponents to 57 goals on 112 shots.
Tracy’s Jake Herren was named MVP. Lodi finished second in the TCAL with an 8-2 record, behind St. Mary’s at 10-0.
First-team selections from Lodi included Anthony Celli and Nathan Larson, while Tokay’s Lucas Nelson was also a first-team selection. Celli finished with 74 goals and 33 assists, and Larson had 50 goals and 23 assists.
Second-team selections included Guy Hein and Dylan Takahashi from Lodi, and Justin Carpenter from Tokay. Hein finished with 37 goals and 38 assists, and Takahashi had 32 goals and 24 assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.