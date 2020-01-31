GALT — There were two Liberty Ranch High girls basketball players who scored in double digits in Friday’s Sierra Valley Conference game against cross-town rival Galt.
On the east side of the gym, the Galt High squad had one player who scored often.
But the only numbers that were important was in the third quarter. That led to the Hawks breaking open a close game to post a 55-35 win over Galt at Warrior Gym.
Liberty Ranch (4-3 in the SVC, 10-12) led Galt (3-4 in the SVC, 15-9) 26-23 at halftime. But Hawks came out in full-flight in the third quarter, as they forced the host Warriors into many turnovers.
“We wanted to come out in the second half and just be consistent, not turn over the ball and just be strong with the ball,” said Liberty Ranch coach Sean Duryee.
That led to Liberty Ranch scoring 16 points. One-fourth of those points came from Hawk guard Anatasia Contreras, who finished with 13 points.
“The girls played really well,” said Duryee of the Hawks’ play in the third quarter.
Galt center Casi Gonzalez also had 13 points, scoring eight in the second half.
But the Warriors finished with only seven. The Hawks’ game plan of slowing down the Warriors in the third quarter worked out well for the visitors.
“Get the ball out of certain people’s hands,” Duryee said. “Be smart on defense and be selective on who we’re guarding.”
Liberty Ranch led 42-30 entering the final eight minutes of the game. The Hawks continued to pressure the Warriors into turnovers during that time; from inside the paint to half-court and even after Galt players rebounded the basketball.
The second quarter had Liberty Ranch leading 13-10. But both the Hawks and Galt were guilty of turnovers that led to a low-scoring first half. Both forced the other into turnovers, but both teams were guilty of many missed shots at the rim.
“I think just nerves and excitement,” said Duryee of the players on both teams. “There’s a lot of hype; they grew up together. Also, it’s the cross-town rivalry. Hats off to them (Galt); they did a great job.”
Liberty Ranch guard Isabella Felix, a sophomore, and junior guard Jada Hightower handled the bulk of the scoring for their team in the first half. Felix scored all six of her points in the half and Hightower, who started as a sophomore last year, scored six of her 11 points at that time.
Galt guard Raina Saldivar, a junior who has been starting on the varsity level since she was a freshman, scored six of her eight points in the first half. Teammate Brooklyn Beck, a freshman guard, scored four points in each half to finish with eight points.
Behind Contreras and Hightower in scoring for Liberty Ranch were center Hannah Lopez with eight points, Sydney Duryee five, Joslyn Jackson and Jess Lawton each had four and Hannah Duryee two.
Along with Saldivar and Beck each with eight points, Galt’s scorers were forward Haley Sanchez four points and Brenda Martinez two.
Liberty Ranch and Galt each have four conference games. Both are still in the running to earn one of the SVC’s three playoff berths. Union Mine and El Dorado are currently tied for first place at 6-1.
“We’re right on the bubble,” said Sean Duryee. “It’ll be a low seed, but we’re just happy to be there.”
