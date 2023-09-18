The Lodi High girls cross country team won the Gold Varsity B race of the Woodbridge Invitational in Orange County on Saturday, scoring 81 points to second-place Granada’s 122.

Samantha Stone was the Flames’ top finisher, placing sixth with an 18-minute, 9.5-second run on the 3-mile course. Other Lodi scorers were Amelia Johnson in 10th (18:14.8), Kiah Aitken in 21st (18:39.5), Zoe Aitken in 23rd (18:40.6), and Laena Burke in 27th (18:41.9).

