The Lodi High girls cross country team won the Gold Varsity B race of the Woodbridge Invitational in Orange County on Saturday, scoring 81 points to second-place Granada’s 122.
Samantha Stone was the Flames’ top finisher, placing sixth with an 18-minute, 9.5-second run on the 3-mile course. Other Lodi scorers were Amelia Johnson in 10th (18:14.8), Kiah Aitken in 21st (18:39.5), Zoe Aitken in 23rd (18:40.6), and Laena Burke in 27th (18:41.9).
Bret Harte Frogtown Invitational
Both Lodi and Tokay completed at Calaveras County Fairgrounds this weekend, with the Flames taking fourth in the 3-mile boys large school race with 141 points. Patterson won at 66, followed by Pleasant Grove (84) and Enochs (133).
Alex Mendoza was the top Lodi runner in the race, finishing 17th at 17:58.28, followed by Noah Silvia in 30th at 18:41.05, Michael Pelaez was 40th at 18:56.27, VictorManuel Hernandez was 50th at 19:14.44, and Asher Sroufe was 54th at 19:24.76.
Tokay’s Joshua Young placed fifth in the race at 17:02.18, with teammates Edmond Zimmer (31st, 18:42.02) and Logan Sweetman (81st, 20:14.54) also competing.
The Tokay girls placed sixth in the 3-mile varsity girls large school race, led by Brooke Frisk in 14th place at 22:10.60. Maya Isordia was 39th at 24:51.99, Noelle Breech was 45th at 25:48.45, Gianna Magnani was 49th at 26:04.32, and Alisa Munoz was the fifth Tokay runner in 56th at 27:08.46.
Liberty Ranch’s Kyle Oltmanns placed fourth in the 3-mile varsity boys small school race at 17:07.18, with Galt’s Kitto Gonzalez placing sixth in the same ace at 17:18.67.
Tokay’s Josiah Garcia (11:49.63) and Daniel Barajas (12:20.49) finished 1-2 in the 2-mile sophomore boys race.
Liberty Ranch’s Christian Maciel won the 2-mile freshman small school race at 12:49.56
Varsity girls: Lodi at Sierra Shootout
The Flames went 2-2 on Friday and Saturday in Rocklin, beating Vintage (17-1) and Oak Ridge (13-10) on Friday, and losing to Granite Bay (15-4) and Buchanan (13-7) on Saturday.
Lodi placed fourth in the 60-team tournament.
Against Vintage, goalkeepr Kylie Richardson tallied 7 saves and 3 assists, while Emily Engle and Margaret Graham each scored 4 goals. Harlan Woodard scored 3, Rebecca Tunquist scored 2, and Laine Woodard, Ava Depulveda, Madison Broughton and Moriah Schmierer each scored one.
Against Oak Ridge, Richardson blocked 11 shots while Engle scored 5 goals, Harlan Woodard scored 4, Sepulveda scored 3 and Schmierer scored one.
In Saturday’s semifinal loss to Granite Bay, Engle scored 2 goals, along with one each from Tunquist and Broughton. Against Buchanan, Engle scored 4 goals, along with one each from Laine Woodard, Harlan Woodard and Tunquist.
Lodi (5-2, 2-0 in the TCAL) will play in the Woodcreek Invitational next weekend.
