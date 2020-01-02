Accomplishments: Aiyana Evans has something to prove to herself and her Lodi High girls basketball teammates.
The 5-foot-5 senior guard did just that at the 7th annual Pitman Pride Holiday Classic at Pitman High of Turlock toward the end of last week. That led to the Flames taking third place posting a 40-35 win over Turlock on Dec. 28.
Evans’ performance in that game, plus the tournament’s first two games, earned her all-tournament honors for the second time in her high school career. Evans, who has been a four-year starter in the Flames’ back court, earned all-tournament honors as a freshman.
“It was kind of like a pride thing, walking in there,” Evans said. “I really wanted to show up and try to put in all that I could. Even though I had it before, I can do it again. I haven’t let up over the years. I’m a hard-working player, and have been since my freshman year. I’m still in the game; I didn’t get just like older, rested and sat on my morals. I tried to push myself to be like better than I was then.”
In the final minute of the game against Turlock, Lodi led 38-35. The Bulldogs had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. But a Bulldog player missed 3-pointer near the top of the key. Then Evans rebounded the basketball to secure the win.
More than 30 second earlier, Lodi teammate Annette Vasquez hit 2 of 2 free throws that expanded Lodi’s lead to the final score.
Speaking of the free throw line, Evans sank 7 of 11 that accounted for all of her seven points. As a team, Lodi made 14 of 21 free throws against Turlock.
In the winner’s bracket game against host Pitman on Dec. 27, Evans scored 18 points. But Pitman came away with a 77-44 win. Evans was also the Flames’ leading scorer in the tournament opener against Central Valley of Ceres, as Lodi posted a 50-24 victory on Dec. 26.
In between last week and her freshman year, Evans, who also played on the Lodi High girls water polo team and competes in jumping events on the Lodi girls track and field team, has dealt with injuries that has only fueled her each time to return to the court.
In a Dec. 2, 2019 non-league game against Rodriguez of Fairfield at The Inferno, Evans suffered a concussion that sidelined her for a week.
“We were going for a loose ball,” recalled Evans, referring to her and a Rodriguez player. “The girl’s knee hit me in the head. That from getting hit in the head from the knee, I actually hit the floor real hard. I don’t know if it was the hit in the knee that gave me the concussion or if it was hitting the floor, but I’m assuming it was from hitting the floor.”
Evans sat out for a week until mid-December. Then she returned but practiced lightly. Before Christmas, Evans returned to action.
Shortly after the start of the 2018-19 season, Evans sustained a sprained right ankle in game. Then as a sophomore on the 2017-18 Lodi squad, Evans missed most of the season with a broken left ankle that took place in a game.
“I like the hustle of it,” said Evans of basketball. “It feels like second nature. I really like how fast-paced the game is.”
Evans is not afraid to land on the floor to get a loose basketball against an opponent.
“I like hustle plays; I love diving for balls,” Evans said. “Trying to push through a screen and the other team trying to do an offensive screen, so that we can get the ball. It’s just little plays like that that I enjoy about it. When I’m not out there, I feel like I should be.”
Lodi (3-10) is experiencing one of its toughest seasons in recent years. But Evans looks at the positives of this winter’s squad.
“We’re a good hustle team,” Evans said. “I think we have real good conditioning this year; we run a lot during practice. We try to incorporate a lot of running into our practices. Our team works very hard. We really push ourselves.”
That is key starting tonight for Lodi, which opens Tri-City Athletic League play at Tracy.
“I think that every game that we are going to play this season is going to be a fight for a win,” Evans said. “I don’t think there are going to be any wins that are going to come easy for us.”
Basketball has been a big part of Evans’ life. She started playing at age 6. She clearly remembers playing in the City of Lodi’s recreational teams — until sixth grade, she was one of the few girls who played.
“I actually had to play in the boys’ league until sixth grade because there was no girls league,” Evans said.
After she competes on the school’s track and field team this spring, and graduates from Lodi High also this spring, Evans plans to attend Cosumnes River College in Sacramento. She plans to major in psychology, and play on the college’s women’s basketball team.
