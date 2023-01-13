The Galt High and Liberty Ranch High girls soccer teams played to a 1-1 tie on Thursday, staying the top two teams in the Sierra Valley Conference.
Emilyann Sheldon scored for Galt, and for Liberty Ranch Natalie Merlin scored with a Libby Portillo assist.
Galt (7-3-2, 2-0-1) will host Bradshaw Christian on Tuesday, while Liberty Ranch (4-4-4, 2-1-1) will play at Union Mine.
Boys soccer: Galt 1, Liberty Ranch 1
The Hawks and the Warriors boys teams also played to a 1-1 tie, with Miguel Navarro scoring for Liberty Ranch on a Julian Rodriguez assist, and Oscar Avalos scoring for Galt.
The Tokay High boys wrestling team beat West 53-30 on Tuesday.
Tokay’s JV team also won, beating west 51-6.
Varsity girls: St. Mary’s 4, Tokay 0
The Tigers were shut out in Thursday’s game, which saw the Rams score twice in each half. Tokay hosts Lincoln on Tuesday.
Freshman boys: Lodi 67, Tracy 56
Jackson Butler led the freshman Flames to victory on Thursday with 22 points, to go along with 10 from Noah Hufford, 9 from Matthew Biglieri, 6 from Noah Munoz, 5 each from Cooper Mettler and Tyler Protz, 4 each from Xavier Davis and Eli Souza, and 2 from Jonas Currington.
