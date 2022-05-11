The first day of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I track meet was Tuesday at Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills, and the task of narrowing athletes down for the Masters got underway.
Tuesday featured finals in half of the field events, and a pair of local athletes qualified to move on to the SJS Masters meet by placing in the top eight of the discus.
Lodi High’s Elora Parises launched a 104-foot, 3-inch throw for fourth place, and Tokay’s Ariana Villareal notched a mark of 99-04 to place fifth. Davis High’s Nellee Bitners won the event at 122-03.
In the track events, runners were divided into heats, with the top eight times qualifying for the finals today.
For the boys, the Lodi 4-by-100 relay team moved on after placing sixth with a run of 43.99 seconds, placing third in Heat 1. Individually, Lodi’s Maceo McDowell placed eighth in the 100-meter run at 11.28, and Tokay’s Marcus Castro placed seventh in the 200 at 23.04, the third-best time in Heat 1.
McDowell’s Lodi teammate Kaiden Merryman just missed out, with the ninth-best time of 11.29. McDowell and Merryman went second and third in Heat 2.
On the girls side, Lodi’s Aubrey Anderson qualified in the 300 hurdles with the sixth best time (third in Heat 2) of 48.78, and Kiah Aitken recorded the seventh-best time (third in Heat 1) of 2:21.22 in the 800.
The Lodi 4-by-400 relay team just missed moving on, placing ninth at 4:17.84.
The Division IV-V trials, featuring Galt and Liberty Ranch, were Wednesday. Results weren’t available at press time.
BASEBALL
Playoffs
Lodi High’s baseball team will host at least one more game.
With No. 16 Laguna Creek’s 4-3 upset over No. 1 Woodcreek late Tuesday night, No. 8 Lodi is now the higher seed and will host their quarterfinal game against Laguna Creek at 4 p.m. today at Zupo Field.
Lodi (17-6) defeated No. 9 Bear Creek on Tuesday. Laguna Creek is 11-13.
