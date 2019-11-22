Kayly Pau was confident that Tri-City Athletic League volleyball coaches would recognize her skills on the court this season.
But the Tokay High volleyball player, a 6-foot-4 senior outside hitter who is a three-year starter, wasn’t expecting to be named the TCAL’s Most Valuable Player during the coaches’ all-league selections this month.
Pau and Tokay (4-6 in the TCAL, 8-10) earned a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff berth for the first time in a decade. Vacaville defeated Tokay 3-0 in the D-II opener on Oct. 29. Tokay took fourth place in the TCAL, which sends its top four teams to the playoffs.
“It’s honestly still mind-blowing to me that I received such (an award),” Pau said. “Everyone expected somebody from the first or second (place) team to receive that award. Being the fourth place team and getting it is an honor.”
Pau had 211 kills out of 538 attempts this season for the Tigers. She also had 211 digs and 20 blocked shots.
“I worked really hard (in) the off-season with pass and footwork, so I could help the team my senior year,” Pau said. “I feel blessed and thankful my efforts and heart for the game was noticed.”
Grace Polhemus, a junior outside hitter and setter who has been a three-year starter for Tokay, was named to the all-league first team. She had 217 assists and 203 digs.
Lodi outside hitter Madison Steele was the lone Flame to make first team. Another Flame in Gianna Mora, who like Steele is also a three-year starter, made second team.
Tokay middle blocker Ehlie Burroughs was named to the second team. A junior, Burroughs had 99 kills this season.
On the honorable mention list, Tokay had three players make the list; senior Devyn McClurg and sophomores Paige Delph and Jackie Patino.
Sierra Valley Conference
Liberty Ranch, which took second place in the SVC and won its first-ever playoff match last month, and Galt had a combined six players — three each — make the conference’s all-league team. There is no second team or honorable mention lists.
Makynna Snow, a junior, led the list for Liberty Ranch. A three-year starter at outside hitter, Snow had 248 digs, 203 kills, 110 assists and 92 aces.
Rounding out the list for Liberty Ranch was Bailey Furtado, who had 518 assists, and Keauna Cason, who had 247 digs.
Galt’s three representatives were outside hitter Haley Sanchez, libero Olivia Valdez and middle blocker/outside hitter Mizan Johnson. All three are seniors and three of the four captains on the team; junior Lorena Ceja, a defensive specialist, was the other.
Union Mine’s Alli McDonald was named the SVC’s MVP. Her coach Jacqueline Markley, was named coach of the year.
