Tokay High got out to an early lead over Liberty Ranch in Friday’s boys soccer game at Hubbard Field.
The Hawks came roaring back with a pair of goals in the second half, but the Tigers held on to win 4-3 in a non-league match.
“I think this is a better game, where we started playing as a whole team,” Tokay coach Ruben Gomez said. “Kids were communicating well, executing passes. We’ve been switching kids around in formations, and I think we’ve found what’s going to work for us. We have a couple of games left in the preseason, so we’ll keep working with that.”
Manuel Yepiz opened the scoring, and was followed about 10 minutes later by a Rigoberto Godoy goal off of a corner kick.
Then Liberty Ranch scored its first, catching the Tokay defense out of position when a free kick ricocheted to the feet of an attacker.
A Brandon Razo goal in the 34th minute put Tokay up 3-1 at halftime, and an Eduardo Guillen score early in the second half gave the Tigers a 4-1 lead.
Then, with about 14 minutes remaining, Liberty Ranch scored one, then another goal to make it a one-score game with about 10 minutes to go.
“They scored two goals on us, just a couple of lapses that we had,” Gomez said. “I had to make a couple of substitutions and stuff, and they took advantage.”
The Tokay defense held on, though, to improve to 3-1-1. Godoy had two assists, and Guillen had one. In goal, Jorge Oregel had four saves for the Tigers.