Twins Zoe and Kiah Aitken scored 14 points each as the Lodi High girls basketball team dispatched Galt High 52-35 on Tuesday at the Inferno.

Kiah Aitken came two rebounds away from a triple double, with 10 steals and 8 rebounds. Under the basket, both teams fought for rebounds, but Lodi was more successful, out-rebounding Galt 36-17.