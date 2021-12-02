The Lodi High girls soccer team opened its preseason slate with a 4-0 victory over Bradshaw Christian on Thursday at Lodi’s Don Rostomily Field.
The Flames led 2-0 at halftime courtesy of a long goal from Farrah Bender, and a score by Madison Howell off a deflection from a Claire Bramlett shot.
Jo Pitto scored early in the second half on a pass slotted by Isabella Coughlin, and Bramlett finished things off with a last goal off a cross by Pitto.
Goalkeeper Aubrey Anderson held down the shutout for the Flames.
Varsity boys
Tokay 2, Franklin-Stockton 1
Brian Dominguez scored a goal and assisted on another by Carlos Pineda to help the Tigers win on Thursday.
Eric Cahue notched 6 saves, and defenders Jaime Garcia and Eldiberto Perez, along with midfielder Alan Garcia, played well. Tokay is 1-1-1.
Junior varsity boys
Franklin 5, Tokay 1
Alexander Trejo scored Tokay’s goal in Thursday’s loss, while Nicholas Avalos and Enrique Guillen each had 2 saves. Tokay is 2-2.
BASKETBALL
Varsity boys
Lodi 61, Bear Creek 37
Kevin Dondero scored 19 points as the Flames scored a victory at the Stagg Tournament. Conner Davis added 9, Madden Luiz and Pierce Deandres had 7 each, Steven Whiting had 6, Dylan Scott and Conner Moreno had 3 each, Hayden Moreno, Zach Stephens and Tony Rivera had 2 each and Hugo Balderrama had 1.
Junior varsity boys
East Union 44, Tokay 27
The Tigers dropped Wednesday’s game, with Jayden Fakhouri the high scorer at 6 points. Lino Ruiz, Abdullah Munir, Aiden Edwards and Brock Sell each scored 4, Hashir Khan had 3 and Kellen Fiori had 2.
Lodi vs. Chavez
Cole Smalley scored 16 points in Wednesday’s game against Chavez, along with 11 from Joey Dockery, 8 from Jacob Bechtold, 6 from Nathan Morse, 5 from Luke Leggitt, 4 each from Seth Gritsch and Bryce Osorio, 3 from Preston Plath, and 2 from Connor Overbo.
Freshman girls
Lodi 39, Bear Creek 14
The Flames improved to 2-0 with Wednesday’s victory led by 12 points from Elizabeth Kanemura. Makenna Shultz added 9 points and Brooke Brereton had 8.
On Thursday, the Flames beat Manteca 54-14 , with Brereton leading at 20 points. Shultz added 12, Kylie Blum had 9 and Kelly Ramirez had 4 as the Flames improved to 3-0.