Reece's dream pays off for Galt

Family: Parents Doug and Cheryl Reece; older brother Ian and younger sister Sarah

Favorite sport: The junior has four — football, cross-country, soccer and baseball. He plays all four sports at Galt.

Best sports moment: His 27-yard field goal to beat Valley of Sacramento on Friday.

Worst sports moment: When he shanked a field goal against Union Mine last fall.

Hobbies: Hunting, fishing, hanging out with friends and driving and working on his 1968 Ford F-150.

Favorite local restaurant: Hunan House

Must-see TV: Western TV shows Bonanza and Gunsmoke.

Dream car: His Ford F-150

Dream vacation: Alaska

Famous person he’d like to meet: Country music singer George Strait

Future plans: Reece, who will graduate from Galt High in the spring of 2020, hopes to land a scholarship at a four-year college for football or soccer. He’s considering welding or becoming a fish and game warden as a career path. He’s also considering the military.