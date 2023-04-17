The Lodi High baseball team slipped past Lincoln in the rubber game of their series on Friday, scoring in the bottom of the seventh inning to break a tie for 6-5 win.
Andrew Wright led the Lodi offense with a 3-for-4 day, while Austin Meehleis went 2-for-4, Gianni Brassesco had a double, and Braden Stout, Caiden Andes, Carson Devine, Ken Blankenship and Vance Haskins each singled.
On the mound, Blankenship went five innings with five strikeouts while allowing seven hits and three earned runs, before Haskins took over for two innings with one run allowed.
On Saturday, Lodi was on the other end of a one-run game, this one a 3-2 non-league loss to Franklin-Elk Grove. Lodi had five hits — a double by Brent Godina, and singles by Andes, Preston Plath, Joseph Focacci and Dominic Godi.
On the mound, Luke Leggitt pitched five innings with three hits, three runs (two earned) and three strikeouts, with an inning of relief by Matthew Gobel.
Lodi (9-9, 4-2 TCAL) faced off against West (4-13, 0-6) on Monday.
Varsity: Tracy 10, Tokay 4
Tokay’s unbeaten streak in TCAL play came to an end with Friday’s loss, which saw the Tigers pile up 10 hits without too much to show for it.
Matthew Casillas went 2-for 4 with a triple, Giani Camacho was 2-for-2, Cory Sugg was 2-for-4, Brett Graddy had a double, and Brock Sell, Ryan Oliveri and Joey Galletti each singled.
Tokay (11-3, 5-1 TCAL) and Lincoln (12-5, 4-2) were scheduled to face off in the first game of their series on Monday.
Varsity boys: Lodi at the Granite Bay Tournament
The Flames went 1-4 at the Granite Bay Tournament over the weekend, with losses to Nevada Union (25-16, 25-17), Chico (18-25, 25-21, 15-11), Vista del Lago (25-21, 25-15) and Monterey Trail (25-22, 25-18), and a win over Bella Vista (25-16, 15-25, 19-17).
In last Wednesday’s 3-2 league victory over St. Mary’s, Donnor Davis led with 10 kills, Nicholas McDonald had 6 kills, Diego Villalobos had 25 digs, and Emilio Segovia had 12 digs.
