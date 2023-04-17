The Lodi High baseball team slipped past Lincoln in the rubber game of their series on Friday, scoring in the bottom of the seventh inning to break a tie for 6-5 win.

Andrew Wright led the Lodi offense with a 3-for-4 day, while Austin Meehleis went 2-for-4, Gianni Brassesco had a double, and Braden Stout, Caiden Andes, Carson Devine, Ken Blankenship and Vance Haskins each singled.

