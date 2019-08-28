Mitch Walding
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies AAA)
Walding, a 26-year-old third baseman, went on the 7-day injured list on Aug. 7 with a torn labrum. in 90 games at triple-A this year, Walding had had 58 hits, 11 doubles and 11 home runs for a .206 batting average.
Gio Brusa
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants AA)
Brusa, a 26-year-old first baseman, went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs against Erie on Aug. 21, had a single against Akron the next day, had a single and an RBI against Erie on Monday, and a single and two walks against Erie on Wednesday.
Zach Phillips
High school: Galt
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Acereros del Norte (Mexican League)
Phillips, a 32-year-old left-handed pitcher, has had three straight hitless relief appearances, starting with a scoreless inning against Algodoneros Union Laguna on Aug. 20. He went 1 1/3 innings against Laguna, with a walk and two strikeouts, on Aug. 22, then went 1 1/3 innings against Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos with two strikeouts on Sunday to bring his earned-run average down to 4.75.
Alex Camacho
High school: Ben Holt
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Danville Braves (Braves Rookie-Adv.)
Camacho, a a 23-year-old right-handed reliever, scattered three hits across 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief against Clearwater on Aug. 18, then went 2 innings of scoreless relief against Tampa on Aug. 22, with one hit allowed and three strikeouts.
Do you know of a local athlete that has continued playing at the college or pro levels? If so, the News-Sentinel encourages you (parents, coaches, athletes and anyone else) to update us on how these former athletes are doing. We'd like to update our readers as often as possible. You can reach the News-Sentinel sports department by phone at 369-7035 or by e-mail at sports@lodinews.com.