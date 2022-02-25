High schools: Tokay GK Covey-Taylor to play for Grambling State soccer

Tokay High senior Madison Covey-Taylor signed to play soccer for Grambling State in Louisiana, in a signing ceremony at Tokay.
Covey-Taylor, a goalkeeper, caught the attention of colleges even without being able to show them a senior season after tearing her ACL playing volleyball.
“I tore it in September and had surgery in October, and I’ve been recovering for 18 1/2 weeks,” Covey-Taylor said. “So I’ll be out until the beginning of May.”
That means her spring sport, track and field, is also a wash. For Tokay’s soccer team this winter, several players filled in, with Laura Cantoriano-Abundis making seven starts and gathering 55 saves.
“I was a little worried at first when I would talk to coaches. I didn’t know when to bring it up, it’s a pretty rough topic to bring up,” Covey-Taylor said. “As soon as I talked to coaches, I asked if it would change their mind, and they had that confidence in me.”
Covey-Taylor said she didn’t necessarily have her sights set on a Division I college when it came to recruiting.
“I was looking at all levels, but this was the cherry on top,” she said. “When I first stepped onto the campus, I felt kind of welcomed. Everyone there treats you like family.”
GraMbling State plays in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, and lost in a penalty shootout to Prairie View A&M in the conference championship game in November.
So far, the only time Covey-Taylor has been to Louisiana was for her official campus visit.
“That visit kind of was the only one I needed,” she said. “It’s really exciting, and I wanted to find a place I feel included, because going far away for college, you don’t want to miss home.”
As for the team itself, Covey-Taylor likes the way they play the game, building an attack out of the back of the formation based off of the goalkeeper’s passes.
“It’s pretty nice to just breathe and relax now,” she said. “I can finally tell people where I’m going.”
Covey-Taylor said she plans to major in biochemistry, with the goal to be an anesthesiologist.