Lodi youngster Jensen scores big at Reno Rodeo

A small Lodi resident scored a big victory last weekend.
Talon Jenson, a 6-year-old from Lodi, scored a 95 in mutton busting on Sunday at the Reno Rodeo, riding on a sheep named Fire Cracker. His score was the top of the night, and so far has been the top score of the week, according to proud granddad Curtis Jensen.
“The venue and audience is huge,” Curtis said. “It’s not like a little tiny rodeo.”
Talon competes in the California Junior Rodeo Association as well as the Northern California Junior Rodeo Association, and will compete this weekend at the Clements Junior Stampede. In addition to mutton-busting, which he is getting close to aging out of, he competes in calf riding, mini bucking horses and mini bulls.
In between, he’ll drop in on other rodeos, such as the Folsom Rodeo and the Salinas Rodeo in July.
Talon has plenty of footsteps to follow in the rodeo world — his uncles are Travis and Troy Jensen, Lodi legends who grew up through junior rodeo, high school rodeo and the pro rodeo circuit.
“He wants to take after his uncles, they did barebacks and bulls,” Curtis said. “A few weeks ago he went out to the garage and stole his uncle’s gear bag, put all his stuff in there. So we had to put all of Travis’ chaps and ropes and stuff into another bag.”
Travis and Troy, both 33, are retired from pro competition. They train horses in the Galt area.
“Travis unfortunately got hurt real bad in Fort Worth and broke his neck. He was out for about a year, and came back a year later after he got the OK from the doctor,” Curtis said. “He said, ‘I want to get on another bull dad, just to show myself I can do it.’ He went to Prescott, got third there, and said I’m done. Just wanted to see if he could do it again.”
With all that pro rodeo in his life, does Talon have a career ahead of him? Curtis said it’s too early to know.
“Every little boy says that. He sees all their buddies, and they all want to be professional bull riders,” Curtis said. “No interest in baseball or anything else, he just wants to do rodeo. He has a horse out there, and he scares the crap out of me, gets it at a full gallop.”
For details about this weekend’s Clements Junior Stampede, visit www.clementsbuckaroos.com.
