Logan Stout was stout on the mound and batter’s box for the Lodi High baseball team, which blanked Lincoln 6-0 in a Tri-City Athletic League game in Stockton on Friday.
Stout, a junior, tossed a complete game and throwing a one-hitter. He struck out five Trojan batters and walked only two. At the plate, he was 2-for-4 and an RBI.
Jonathan Charboneau also went 2-for-4 for Lodi (3-0 in the TCAL, 10-2), and teammate Omar Plascencia had a double and two RBIs. Logan Morita, Angelo Zazzarino Colton Smithhart and Fidel Ulloa each had singles in the game for the Flames.
TRACK AND FIELD
Varsity girls
Lodi 124, St. Mary’s 11
Paige Sefried captured first place in the 100-meters at 13.02 seconds in Thursday’s TCAL home meet. She also won the 300-meter hurdles at 47.08.
Other Lodi winners were Lyneth Alacar in the 200 meters at 28.24, Amelia Ellison in the 400 at 1 minute, 2.08, Brooke Aberle in the 800 at 2:36.27, Ruth Hernandez in the 1,600-meters at 5:27.97, Emily Dubois in the 100-meter hurdles at 16.07, Kaylie Sauerland in the shot put at 31 feet and 5 inches, Cecilia Chinchiolo in the disucs at an even 106 feet and Katrina Chang in the high jump at four feet.
Varsity boys
St. Mary’s 87, Lodi 49
Nicholas Basoilo took second place in the 1,600-meters race for Lodi at 4:48.09 in Thursday’s league meet. He also took second in the 3,200-meters at 10:36.94 and Ethan Pipkin in the 300-meter hurdles at 41.84.
St. Mary’s Joseph Fontes, a Lodi resident, won the 100-meters at 11.14.
Junior varsity boys and JV girls
Lodi beat St. Mary’s 99-32 in the JV boys’ meet and Lodi posted an 88-15 win in the JV girls’ meet.
TENNIS
Boys
Lincoln 8, Lodi 0
All of the Flames’ singles and doubles’ players lost in straight sets in Thursday’s TCAL match.