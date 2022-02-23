The second-seeded Liberty Ranch boys soccer team defeated No. 8 Dixon in a penalty shootout on Tuesday to win the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship.
The win marked Liberty Ranch’s second section championship — the Hawks defeated Weston Ranch in the 2013 championship. Liberty Ranch also lost in a penalty shootout to Galt in 2015.
Dixon, the No. 8 seed, knocked off No. 1 Livingston in a penalty shootout, then took out No. 5 Woodland 3-1. Liberty Ranch advanced to the title match with a 5-1 win over No. 15 Orestimba, a 1-0 win over No. 10 Sonora, and a 1-0 win over No. 6 Pioneer.
The section champions and runners up in the top four divisions qualify for the CIF NorCal playoffs, which will start on March 1.
Another Liberty Ranch team is still in the hunt for a section title — the Hawks’ boys basketball team played in the semifinals on Wednesday. Results were unavailable at press time.