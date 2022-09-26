As Mark Whittock heads into his first season as Tokay High’s girls soccer coach, he’s hoping to create a fast-paced, college-like atmosphere.
As Mark Whittock heads into his first season as Tokay High’s girls soccer coach, he’s hoping to create a fast-paced, college-like atmosphere.
But he doesn’t plan to measure the success of the program by counting wins and losses.
“I’ve seen programs where the high school scene is bigger and much more proud, and I’m trying to bring that to Tokay, where we’re aware of where we came from,” said Whittock, who was named head coach in May. “It’s Year 1 for what I hope is many years of bringing that mentality. Don’t get me wrong, I’m as competitive as they come, but I’m going to keep those goals to myself.”
Whittock has a few years of coaching under his belt, though most of it has been at the rec and club levels. The 57-year-old graduated from Stagg High, and helped the school begin its girls soccer program in the mid-1980s as a volunteer coach.
When his four children — three boys and a girl — started playing soccer, Whittock started them out in Stockton youth programs because of an early starting age, then brought them to play in Lodi. He started coaching, first at the recreational levels, then with local club programs as his children grew up through them.
Whittock, a general contractor in Lodi, coached with the Lodi Crushers competitive program, at County Line Soccer Club in Galt, and most recently with Galt FC.
“The majority of my coaching, 90%, has been boys,” Whittock said. “The girls is somewhat new because my daughter is my youngest.”
It was through Galt FC, with several players from the Tokay program, that Whittock found the opportunity to go for the Tokay opening after Bailey Smith stepped down last spring.
After a meet-and-greet brought 70 prospective players, Mark organized a training camp where 35 players showed up and worked out.
It’s been a while since the program has had success in terms of wins and losses, with the last winning record coming in 2014 with a 12-7 mark, 8-2 in the TCAL with a first-round playoff loss.
“A lot of the seniors graduated last year, and I realize I’m a different voice than a lot of these girls have heard,” Whittock said. “I’ve told them at meetings, this is going to be a lot of work. I’m not going to sit here and say we’re going to make playoffs, but we’ll work hard, play as a team, and see what happens. Will be team oriented effort as how we develop as a team.”
It’s the team aspect that the new coach holds as a main focus. He describes himself as a kid who grew up on the wrong side of the tracks, and he’s seen the inequalities that a lack of finances brings to players in both club and high school atmosphere.
“What I’ve learned over the years is I’m going to have various backgrounds come to me, and I’m going to welcome that,” Whittock said. “I know what works, and that brings a team together more than any other. I bring that experience to these girls to let them know that we level the playing field any way we choose to. A lot of kids don’t get looked at because they can’t afford it, and I want high school to be the opposite of that.”
Joining Whittock will be assistant coaches Hector Enriquez and Ivan Jalen, whom Whittock coached from their Under-8 experience.
