The Galt High softball team picked up its second Sierra Valley Conference win of the season on Wednesday with an 11-1 win over Bradshaw Christian at the Galt Softball Complex.
Navaeh Pate went 2-for-3 with four RBIs for Galt (2-3 in the SVC, 2-7) and teammate Natalie Torres had two hits. Sophia Pate had two RBIs for the Warriors, who had seven hits and eight walks in the game.
In the circle, Kaylyn Mathews went five innings, gave up five hits and struck out two. Haley Sanchez and Rachel Vermeltfoort threw the last two innings, and gave up no hits.
GOLF
Varsity
Lodi 220, Bear Creek 266
Rhett Hill shot a 38 to lead the Flames in a non-league victory on Wednesday at Woodbridge Golf & Country Club’s Lake Course, a par 37. Fitz Wells shot 42, Jack LeBaron shot 43, Trevor Topham shot 47 and Ben Ky shot 50 for the Flames (10-0).
Today, the Flames (5-0 in league) begin the second half of TCAL play against Lincoln (3-2).
BASEBALL
Varsity
West 10, Tokay 9
In Wednesday’s Tri-City Athletic League game, Tokay fell to 1-15 overall and 0-3 in the TCAL on a walk-off error, despite outhitting West 10-9.
Colby Baker was 2-for-3 for the Tigers with a triple, three RBIs and two runs, while Cade Campbell and Harrison Blevins both went 2-for-4. Joseph Barnhardt scored three runs, and Josh Anderson scored two.
Junior varsity
St. Mary’s 5, Lodi 0
The Flames had three hits in Wednesday’s loss, singles by Isaac Snyder, Billy Machado and Hayden Hildenbrand.