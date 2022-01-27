Kevin Dondero led the Lodi High varsity boys basketball team with 23 points in a big 73-65 win over St. Mary’s on Wednesday, to help the Flames pull into a tie for third place with the Rams at 4-3.
Lodi is 15-8 overall, and St. Mary’s is 12-10.
Tony Rivera added 15 points, Conner Davis had 13, Steven Whiting and Dylan Scott had 8 each, Brayden Stout had 4 and Asher Schroeder had 2.
Liberty Ranch 50, Tokay 24
Brock Sell scored 11 points to lead the Tigers in Wednesday’s non-league loss, along with 7 from Umar Rasool, 3 from Jayden Fakhouri, 2 from Majid Khan and 1 from Hashir Khan.
Junior varsity boys
Tokay 82, Liberty Ranch 47
Carlo Agbayani scored 26 points and Lino Ruiz had 22 as the Tigers won a non-league game on Wednesday.
Maeher Dhaliwal added 15 points, Abdullah Munir had 8, Kellen Fiori had 4, Josh Young had 3, and Wil Hubbart and E.J. Garcia had 2 each.
St. Mary’s 61, Lodi 45
Cole Smalley and Matt Shinn scored 10 points each in Wednesday’s loss, along with 8 from Jacob Bechtold, 7 from Luke Leggitt, 5 from Nathan Morse, 3 from Conner Overbo and 2 from Bryce Dosio.