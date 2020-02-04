Ashlee Toy scored 7 points for the Lodi High girls basketball team, which fells to Modesto Christian 64-21 in a Tri-City Athletic League contest on Tuesday.
Aiyana Evans followed with 4 points for Lodi, Annete Vasquez 3, Reese Hohenthaner, Savannah Head and Ashley Vasquez each had 2 and Angie Fugazi 1.
GIRLS SOCCER
Junior varsity
Tokay 5, Lodi 0
The Tigers shut out the Flames on Tuesday, despite 10 saves on 15 shots from Lodi goalkeeper Alyanna Ayala. Carmen Gallo scored three goals for Tokay, and Jazmynn Giorgi scored twice. Tokay goalkeeper Noelle Coffman blocked two shots. Lodi dropped to 1-4-3 in the TCAL.