TURLOCK — A key rebound from Aiyana Evans, and key shooting from Annette Vasquez added up to a Lodi victory on Saturday.
The Flames beat Turlock 40-35 in the third place game of the 7th annual Pitman Pride Holiday Classic inside the Pride’s gym on Saturday. Evans, a 5-foot-5 senior guard who has been a starter since her freshman year, was named to the all-tournament team.
Turlock had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. But a Bulldog player missed 3-pointer near the top of the key. Then Evans rebounded the basketball to secure the win.
“I watched the last three seconds come down for the win,” said Evans, who was eyeing the clock after grabbing the basketball.
Lodi coach Kelsi Meier added, “We were just looking for tight ball security.”
Lodi (3-10), which led by double-digits the first three quarters of the game, watched Turlock (3-10) cut into its lead to 38-32. Then with one minute and four seconds left in the final quarter, Turlock guard Hollie Salsig hit a 3-pointer to cool the Flames’ lead to 38-35. Meier called a time out after Salsig canned her shot.
“We talked about playing good defense,” Meier said. “Once we got the ball and we didn’t take care of it, whether it was circling and attacking or holding and waiting for a foul. They were going to try to foul us.”
Evans added, “We were very locked in on defense. Our team was very focused.”
Turlock fouling a Lodi player worked. Vasquez gave Lodi the extra cushion when Turlock forward Morgan Mitts was whistled for a pushing foul with 19.7 seconds left on the clock. Vasquez calmly sank both of her shots for a 40-35 score.
“I do think that we did have a lot of opportunities from the free throw line,” said Evans, who was 7 of 11 from the line and the Flames made 14 of 21 in the game. “The ones that we did get definitely benefitted us for the win.”
Meier added, “We needed to make sure we got a stop, and once we had the ball we had to take care of it.”
Lodi led 35-21 entering the fourth quarter. The Flames’ backcourt of Evans and Ashlee Toy, along with center Angelina Fugazi and forwards in Vasquez and Kayleigh Coberly, played solid defense in which they switched from a 2-3 zone to half-court and man-to-man in the early minutes of the quarter and the game. They played the bulk of the minutes in the previous three quarters.
“Most of those girls played the whole game or lots of minutes,” Meier said. “This is our first game, the whole preseason that it’s been within five points the last minute.”
But the Bulldogs’ defense forced the Flames into turnovers halfway through the quarter. That led to Turlock, which outscored Lodi 14-5 in the final quarter, taking a 5-0 run from 5:16 to 2:55 on the clock. That led to the 38-32 score.
The Flames led 28-14 at halftime. After one quarter, they held an 11-7 lead on the Bulldogs.
This is the second time Evans has been named to the all-tournament team at Pitman’s eight-school festival. She earned honors as a freshman.
“I tried really hard to drive this tournament,” Evans said.
Meier, in her first year as the Lodi coach, looked at the bigger picture of her Flames improving before they start Tri-City Athletic League action on Friday, when they being at Tracy.
“This is a really good experience to get this game in before going into league because it’s going to be competitive every night,” Meier said. “We haven’t been in a close game situation. Now we know how to handle the ball, know what to do when we start league (this) Friday.”
Vasquez had 11 points for the Flames. Evans and Toy each had seven points, Coberly six, forward Angelina Fugazi four, center Sophia Alejandrez three and forward Savannah Head two.
Mitts had 10 points for the Bulldogs. Salsig finished with eight points and forward Elizabeth Johnson six.
