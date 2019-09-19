The Lodi girls golf team improved to 10-0 (and 6-0 in the Tri-City Athletic League) with Thursday’s 230-266 victory over Tracy at Woodbridge Golf and Country Club’s Lake Course (par 37).
Freshman Amelia Garibaldi carded a 1-under 36 to lead the Flames.
“Garibaldi shot three 37s at Woodbridge in matches,” Lodi co-coach Jim Staal said. “So I called her over before the first tee and said, ‘What’s this 37 stuff? You’re supposed to be improving.’ So she came back with a 36. That’s top-shelf for a freshman.”
Delaney Vasquez added a 45, Reese Koenig had a 47, Desiree Vasquez had a 49 and Kerrie Nickel had a 53. Lodi is back in action on Tuesday against Tokay at Micke Grove.
St. Mary’s 228, Tokay 246
Tokay dropped its second match in a row after starting TCAL play with four straight wins to fall to 4-2 with Thursday’s loss at Stockton Country Club.
Aleesa Ohata led the Tigers with a 39 on the par-35 course, Mariko Hashimoto had a 45, Elisa Cabrera added a 47, Hannah Hauschildt had a 54, Emme Jellen had a 61 and Annika Hauschildt had a 71.
TENNIS
Varsity
Lodi 6, St. Mary’s 3
The Flames improved to 1-1 in the TCAL with Thursday’s victory, which saw Lodi take four singles matches and two doubles matches.
In singles, Lodi won at No. 2 (Benedetta Piotti over Madeleine Heli 6-4, 6-0), No. 3 (Julia Butaev over Mia Fields 6-1, 6-1), No. 4 (Anna Spaletta over Lisette Almanza 5-7, 6-3, 6-3) and No. 6 (CeCe Chinchiolo over Madeline Martinez 5-7, 6-3, 7-5).
In doubles, Lodi won at No. 2 (Larisa Johnston and Victoria Eaton over the Rams’ Sofia Shamroukh and Sarah Farragher 6-4, 6-4) and No. 3 (Ally Clayworth and Claire Plath over Abby Perez and Alina Canzano 6-4, 6-4).
St. Mary’s won at No. 1 singles (Izzy Garcia over Lodi’s Johnna Schroeder 6-4, 6-4), No. 5 singles (Ava Fields over Mary Barnes 3-6, 6-4, 7-5) and No. 1 doubles (Virginia Bensch and Brooklyn Bo over Meredith Peck and Lia Spaletta 6-1, 6-1).
WATER POLO
Varsity boys
St. Mary’s 16, Lodi 7
Victor Plunkett scored three goals in Thursday’s loss, with two from Jackson McDonald and one each from Eli Kim and Seth Hillstrom. Sam Meyers had five blocks and two steals from the goalkeeper position.
Varsity girls
Lodi 8, St. Mary’s 5
Hannah Wilson and Elisa Grim scored three goals each to help Lodi win its first TCAL game of the season, and Elizabeth Decko and Aiyana Evans had one each.
In goal, Lydia Campbell had nine saves as the Flames bumped their overall record to 3-4. Lodi plays West next Wednesday at Tokay’s pool.
Junior varsity girls
St. Mary’s 18, Lodi 0
Attyson Valdez had six saves as the Flames stayed winless at 0-3 (0-2 TCAL).
FOOTBALL
Freshmen
River Valley 24, Tokay 12
In Thursday’s non-league game at Hubbard Field, Tokay held a brief 12-6 lead.
Then River Valley, out of Yuba City, scored on a Hail Mary pass in the final seconds of the second quarter that set the momentum for the Falcons in the second half for the win. River Valley forced three Tokay turnovers in which a Tiger fumble led to a Falcon touchdown.
Andrew Melgoza scored Tokay’s first touchdown on a 3-yard run in the first half. Then quarterback Zack Filippini added the Tigers’ final touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback sneak.
On defense, Aiden Edwards had seven tackles for Tokay (0-5), Christian Corona and Cynthia Isordia, who is the only girl on the team, each had six.
Before Thursday’s game, Tokay has lost two of its five games by eight points each, and another by five points. Patterson beat Tokay 35-0 in the season opener for both teams on Aug. 22.