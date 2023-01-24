The Lodi High boys soccer team played Lincoln High to a 1-1 tie on Monday, improving to 2-3-1 in league play.
Lodi scored first on a goal by Edwin Yepez and went into halftime up 1-0, but Lincoln tied the score with about 15 minutes remaining.
Lodi is back in action on Feb. 1 against Tracy.
Lodi scored first on a goal by Edwin Yepez and went into halftime up 1-0, but Lincoln tied the score with about 15 minutes remaining.
Lodi is back in action on Feb. 1 against Tracy.
JV boys: Lodi 1, Lincoln 1
The JV game also ended in a 1-1 tie, with Ethan Slish scoring with 5 minutes left in the game for the Flames.
BASKETBALL
Varsity girls: Lodi Academy 74, Vanguard Prep 12
The Titans cruised to victory in Monday’s non-league game to improve to 11-2, and will play Hawaiian Mission Academy and Napa Christian at the Pacific Union College Tournament on Wednesday.
Varsity boys: Vanguard Prep 76, Lodi Academy 38
The Titans dropped Monday’s non-league game, with a double-double from Andrew Kanas with 14 points, 17 rebounds and 3 steals.
Kaleb Nevis added 7 points, 5 boards, 4 blocks and 3 steals, Samuel Hernandez had 4 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 assists, Ty Zinke and Jonas Pandjaitan had 4 points each, Jack Zinke had 2 points and 5 rebounds, Landen Lippert had 2 points, and Cole Berreth had a point and 3 boards.
Lodi Academy (4-11, 3-7) hosted Delta Charter on Tuesday (results weren’t available at press time).
