Wyatt Ming
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Football
College: Sacramento State
Ming, a senior, started at center for the Hornets, which lost 19-7 to Arizona State on Saturday. Sac State tallied 305 yards of total offense, and the Division I FBS Sun Devils didn’t pull away until late in the game.
Lacy Ceremony
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Cross country
College: William Jessup
Ceremony, a sophomore, placed 20th in the women’s 6-kilometer race at the Holy Names Tri-Meet on Friday at Hayward Regional Shoreline Park, finishing in 31 minutes, 30.6 seconds.
Arath Chavez
High school: Galt
Sport: Soccer
College: Sacramento State
Chavez, a sophomore forward, scored one goal on two shots on goal in a 2-0 win over Air Force, an unassisted 1-on-1 goal.
Heriberto Trevino
High school: Lodi
Sport: Soccer
College: William Jessup
Trevino, a senior forward, scored early in the second half of a 2-2 tie against Antelope Valley, with an assist from Brenned Chanty. He attempted three shots in the game,
Rachel Sutter
High school: Lodi
Sport: Soccer
College: Louisiana-Lafayette
Sutter, a freshman midfielder, had two assists in a 4-4 tie against Northern Illinois on Aug. 30, and another in a 3-0 win over Southern University on Sept. 5.
Sydney Marks
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Volleyball
College: Cal Baptist
Marks, a junior middle blocker, had three kills, two block assists and two digs in a 3-0 loss to Pepperdine, then had 16 kills, two block assists and five digs in a 3-2 win over Fairfield on Friday. Also on Friday, she had five kills and seven digs in a 3-0 loss to Texas A&M.
Adriana Baysinger
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Volleyball
College: Sonoma State
Baysinger, a junior middle blocker, tallied nine kills and two digs in a 3-0 win over West Virginia State, had six kills and five block assists in a 3-1 loss to Chaminade, had four kills and five block assists in a 3-0 win over Hawaii-Hilo, and had five kills and two block assists in a 3-0 win over Hawaii Pacific
Tomas Picinich
High school: Tokay
Sport: Football
College: Delta
Picinich, a sophomore defensive lineman, had two tackles in the Mustangs’ 46-10 loss to Butte on Saturday.
Gabe Nino
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Football
College: Sacramento City
Nino, a freshman receiver, had three kickoff returns for 65 yards in Saturday’s 27-0 loss to American River.
Andrew Rocha
High school: Galt
Sport: Football
College: Sacramento City
Rocha, a freshman defensive lineman, had one tackle in Saturday’s loss.
J.R. Kanemura
High school: Lodi
Sport: Golf
College: Doane University (Neb.)
Kanemura, a senior, placed 22nd overall at the Siouxland Invitational with a 149 over the two-day event.
Matthew Salas
High school: Tokay
Sport: Soccer
College: Delta
Salas, a freshman midfielder, tallied an assist on the opening goal of a 3-2 loss to Evergreen Valley.
Shaina Hummell
High school: Lodi
Sport: Soccer
College: Delta
Hummell, a freshman midfielder, had an assist in a 7-0 win over Los Medanos.
Ezra Kiedrowski
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
Semi-pro: Team Trouble
Kiedrowski, a 2002 Lodi High graduate, with teammate and 2010 Lodi grad Ryan Gaarder, re-signed to play with Team Trouble for another season. Kiedrowski played in 18 games in his third season with the ABA squad, tallying 7.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Gaarder appeared in 13 games and averaged 10.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. Kiedrowski is expected to miss the first month of the season with a torn meniscus.
Do you know of a local athlete who has continued playing at the college or pro levels? If so, the News-Sentinel encourages you (parents, coaches, athletes and anyone else) to update us on how these former athletes are doing. We'd like to update our readers as often as possible. You can reach the News-Sentinel sports department by phone at 369-7035 or by e-mail at sports@lodinews.com.