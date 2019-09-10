Wyatt Ming

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Football

College: Sacramento State

Ming, a senior, started at center for the Hornets, which lost 19-7 to Arizona State on Saturday. Sac State tallied 305 yards of total offense, and the Division I FBS Sun Devils didn’t pull away until late in the game.

Lacy Ceremony

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Cross country

College: William Jessup

Ceremony, a sophomore, placed 20th in the women’s 6-kilometer race at the Holy Names Tri-Meet on Friday at Hayward Regional Shoreline Park, finishing in 31 minutes, 30.6 seconds.

Arath Chavez

High school: Galt

Sport: Soccer

College: Sacramento State

Chavez, a sophomore forward, scored one goal on two shots on goal in a 2-0 win over Air Force, an unassisted 1-on-1 goal.

Heriberto Trevino

High school: Lodi

Sport: Soccer

College: William Jessup

Trevino, a senior forward, scored early in the second half of a 2-2 tie against Antelope Valley, with an assist from Brenned Chanty. He attempted three shots in the game,

Rachel Sutter

High school: Lodi

Sport: Soccer

College: Louisiana-Lafayette

Sutter, a freshman midfielder, had two assists in a 4-4 tie against Northern Illinois on Aug. 30, and another in a 3-0 win over Southern University on Sept. 5.

Sydney Marks

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Volleyball

College: Cal Baptist

Marks, a junior middle blocker, had three kills, two block assists and two digs in a 3-0 loss to Pepperdine, then had 16 kills, two block assists and five digs in a 3-2 win over Fairfield on Friday. Also on Friday, she had five kills and seven digs in a 3-0 loss to Texas A&M.

Adriana Baysinger

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Volleyball

College: Sonoma State

Baysinger, a junior middle blocker, tallied nine kills and two digs in a 3-0 win over West Virginia State, had six kills and five block assists in a 3-1 loss to Chaminade, had four kills and five block assists in a 3-0 win over Hawaii-Hilo, and had five kills and two block assists in a 3-0 win over Hawaii Pacific

Tomas Picinich

High school: Tokay

Sport: Football

College: Delta

Picinich, a sophomore defensive lineman, had two tackles in the Mustangs’ 46-10 loss to Butte on Saturday.

Gabe Nino

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Football

College: Sacramento City

Nino, a freshman receiver, had three kickoff returns for 65 yards in Saturday’s 27-0 loss to American River.

Andrew Rocha

High school: Galt

Sport: Football

College: Sacramento City

Rocha, a freshman defensive lineman, had one tackle in Saturday’s loss.

J.R. Kanemura

High school: Lodi

Sport: Golf

College: Doane University (Neb.)

Kanemura, a senior, placed 22nd overall at the Siouxland Invitational with a 149 over the two-day event.

Matthew Salas

High school: Tokay

Sport: Soccer

College: Delta

Salas, a freshman midfielder, tallied an assist on the opening goal of a 3-2 loss to Evergreen Valley.

Shaina Hummell

High school: Lodi

Sport: Soccer

College: Delta

Hummell, a freshman midfielder, had an assist in a 7-0 win over Los Medanos.

Ezra Kiedrowski

High school: Lodi

Sport: Basketball

Semi-pro: Team Trouble

Kiedrowski, a 2002 Lodi High graduate, with teammate and 2010 Lodi grad Ryan Gaarder, re-signed to play with Team Trouble for another season. Kiedrowski played in 18 games in his third season with the ABA squad, tallying 7.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Gaarder appeared in 13 games and averaged 10.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. Kiedrowski is expected to miss the first month of the season with a torn meniscus.

Do you know of a local athlete who has continued playing at the college or pro levels? If so, the News-Sentinel encourages you (parents, coaches, athletes and anyone else) to update us on how these former athletes are doing. We'd like to update our readers as often as possible. You can reach the News-Sentinel sports department by phone at 369-7035 or by e-mail at sports@lodinews.com.

