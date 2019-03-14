MORADA — In six of seven innings of Thursday’s Tri-City Athletic League softball opener, Tokay had runners on the base paths.
But Tracy produced better results when it was at the plate in an 8-0 win over Tokay at Arnaiz Softball Complex on Thursday.
Every inning except for the third, Tokay (0-1 in the TCAL, 3-3) had a hit. The seventh and final inning had the Tigers generate two hits; Alyx Hodge and leadoff hitter Mia Misasi had back-to-back singles with one out. But the next two Tokay batters flew out to Tracy centerfielder Isabel Cargill to end the game.
“They came out and competed,” said Tokay coach Aaron Misasi. “They give it everything they’ve got.”
Mia Misasi, a junior who played catcher and third base in the game, had two of the Tigers’ seven hits in the game. She had a double to left field in the bottom of the fifth inning. Emily Walker had two hits for Tokay, both singles.
Tokay center fielder Simone Medeiros had a double in the bottom of the first inning. Other Tokay players who each had a hit were Katherine Jackson, Rachel Gibbons and Emily Walker each had a hit in the game.
In addition to the hits, Tokay had runners on the base paths each inning. But Tracy pitcher Karina Faasisila stayed busy in the circle, as she struck out six batters while her defense recorded the rest of the outs.
Tracy (1-0 in the TCAL, 4-3) broke open a 0-0 game in the top of the second inning. The Bulldogs used three hits to take a 2-0 lead. Maddie Sanders smacked a double down the first base line that led to an RBI.
In the top of the third, the Bulldogs’ bite at the plate became greater, which led to a 5-0 advantage. Kaelani Ratliff tripled to right-center field, which drove in teammates Emily Yanke and Breanna Guzman.
Tracy, which had 17 hits in the game, increased its lead to 7-0 in the top of the fourth inning. Tracy had four hits; Alyssa Barba, Yanke, Ratliff and winning pitcher Karina Faasisila each had a hit.
In the top of the final inning, Tracy made it 8-0 when Yanke had her fourth hit of the game; a triple to right field. Yanke scored on Ratliff’s single to left field.
Aaron Misasi was pleased with the Tigers’ efforts in trying to get around the base paths in Thursday’s game. But he was quick to point out that Tracy, which is the defending TCAL champions, are stronger this season than last spring.
“We’ve got a great group of kids,” Misasi said. “Hard-working kids.”
There are no seniors on the Tigers’ roster this season. Seven juniors make up the 13-player roster that includes Medeiros, twins Emily and Megan Walker, Jasmine Garcia, Jackson and Kayly Pau.
Tokay takes a break in league play on Monday, when it host Ripon in a non-league game at Arnaiz.
Contact Mike Bush at mikeb@lodinews.com. Follow on Twitter: @MBushLodiSports.