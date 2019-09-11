Playing its third consecutive match, the Elliot Christian High volleyball came out winners in a hard-fought match against Delta Charter on Wednesday.
The Eagles soared to a victory over Delta Charter in five games; the final scores were 17-25, 25-22, 14-25, 25-18, 15-10.
Ava Van Groningen had 25 kills and six aces for Elliot (5-2). Kennedy Hendrickson had 16 assists and Sammie Tucker 13. Hendrickson also had ffive aces, while Eagle teammates Bailey Maynard, Morgan Burnell and Kailee Alejandre each had four. Maynard also had six kills.
Earlier this week, Elliot Christian fell to Central California Athletic Alliance members Millennium and Venture Academy.
GIRLS TENNIS
Stagg 8, Tokay 1
Kiley Burgess was the lone winner for Tokay in Wednesday’s non-league match in Stockton, beeating Stagg’s Makaia Yu 6-4, 6-2.
Sierra 6, Tokay 3
Madison Gallardo, along with Natalie Robinson and the doubles team of Alicia Flores-Isabel Ochoa won their matches for Tokay in Tuesday’s non-league match in Manteca.
Gallardo, Tokay’s No. 2 singles player, beat Livleen Kaler 7-6, 1-6, 6-4. Robinson, the Tigers’ No. 4 singles player, knocked off Sydney Trump 6-1, 6-0. Flores and Ochoa, Tokay’s No. 2 doubles team, also went three sets to beat Payton WIllox-Brianna Villalobas 6-4, 3-7, 10-8.