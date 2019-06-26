The Lodi 10U All-Star Baseball Team took its first loss of the Central California Cal Ripken State Tournament on Wednesday with an 8-2 decision against Five Cities.
Lodi was one of three teams in the four-team pool that finished 2-1. Lodi won the tiebreaker — the fewest runs allowed, with 15. Lodi will play against San Luis Obispo at 6 p.m. today to begin the single-elimination phase of the tournament, which pits eight of the original 16 teams against each other.
Micah Mandracken went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Dawson Labarthe was 2-for-3, Bryce Meehleis had a double and a run, Matthew DeOliveira had a single and an RBI and Jax B had a single and a run.
On the mound, Carson Neugebauer struck out five in 2 2/3 innings, and Jacob Focacci had three strikeouts in 2 1/3 scoreless innings.
Vintage Giants
The Lodi Vintage Giants have two home games remaining this summer, starting with Sunday’s game against Tracy at Zupo Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Following a July 26 game (6?:45 p.m. at Zupo), the Vintage Giants head to the league tournament on Aug. 3 and 4.