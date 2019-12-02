Tokay had one individual champion at Saturday’s Folsom Girls Wrestling Invitational, and Lodi had six wrestlers place in the top eight.
Tokay’s Samira Mason pinned Kennedy Welker of Damonte Ranch in the championship of the 126-pound weight bracket. Three of her teammates placed as Gabrielle Medeiros was the runner up at 106 pounds, Arriana Galvan was third at 189 and Madelyn Evans was seventh at 160.
Ezzery Shelley led the Flames’ placers with a third-place finish and 4-1 record at 116 pounds. Pamela Decko went 3-2 for a fourth-place finish at 106, Anna Rodriguez went 4-1 for fifth place at 131, Raven Edwards went 4-1 for fifth place at 143 and Amely Zavala went 3-2 for seventh place at 189. Eloisa Dominguez added an eighth-place finish at 111.
Liberty Ranch had one placer as Itzel Medina-Valdez placed seventh at 116.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Varsity boys
Monterey Trail 81, Tokay 31
The Tigers fell to 0-4 with Monday’s blowout loss, with Nick Merrill scoring the team high at 9 points.
Huzi Waziq added 7, Ryker Henne and Andrew Gauna had 4 each, Uriel Penaflor had 3 and Cylas Riley and Nate Starkovich had 2 each.
Junior varsity
Christian Brothers 44, Lodi 32
Tony Rivera had 12 points to lead the Flames in Saturday’s loss, along with 6 from Timmy Copeland, 4 each from Angel Landa and Steven Whiting, 3 from Ernie Hernandez, 2 from Mason Stout and 1 from Madden Luiz.
Freshmen
Christian Brothers 46, Lodi 38
Connor Davis scored 12 points and Brayden Stout added 10 to lead the Flames in Saturday’s loss. Isaac Maldanado scored 7, Matthew Schiess had 3, and Conner Moreno, Tarek Maier and Adrian Mendez-Maldanado had 2 each.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Junior varsity
East Union 37, Tokay 33, OT
Kailey Cross nailed a shot at the buzzer to send this one to overtime, but the Tigers came up short. Bella Nguyen led Tokay with 11 points, followed by Cross and Ruby Ayala with 6 each, Gabriela Gonzalez with 3, the trio of Aaliyah Awan, Paulina Barron and Yasmeen Ibrahim with 2 each and Cally Anderson with 1.
GIRLS SOCCER
Varsity
Monterey Trail 2, Tokay 0
Goalkeeper Madison Covey-Taylor tallied 9 saves in Monday’s loss, but the Tigers weren’t able to capitalize on the other side of the field.