The Tokay High boys soccer team cruised to victory on Wednesday, with a 3-1 win over Sheldon at Hubbard Field.
Rigoberto Godoy, Humberto Lujan and Christian Saenz scored for Tokay (2-1-1), with assists from Jeffrey Orozco and Yahir Serrano. In goal, Jorge Oregel had one save, and Eric Cahue had 2. Alexis Ceja and Eduardo Rodriguez played well on defense.
Tokay will play at home on Friday against Liberty Ranch.
BOYS WRESTLING
Varsity
Calaveras 60, Tokay 24
Two Tiger wrestlers pinned their opponents in Wednesday’s loss, with Jonathan Nguyen at 120 pounds and Peter Sim at 145. Marcus Mirelas (106) and Ellias Castro (113) won by forfeit.
In the junior varsity match, Calaveras won 66-6, with Kain Caniscosa (120) winning by forfeit for Tokay.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Junior varsity
Lodi 87, El Capitan 52
Tony Rivera led the Flames with 19 points in Wednesday’s victory, and came one rebound away from a double-double with 9. Mason Stout and Carter Swicegood had 15 points each, Dylan Scott had 9, Madden Luiz had 6, Hayden Moreno and Timmy Copeland had 5 each, Kevin Dondero and Adan Alvarez had 3 each, Pierce DeAndreis, Steven Whiting and Ernie Hernandez had 2 each and Angel Landa had 1.
YOUTH FOOTBALL
Colts lose in championship
The Lodi Colts youth varsity football team played in the Bay Area Aliance Classic, pitting Northern California Youth Football Conference against the East Bay Youth Football Conference winner.
Lodi (13-2), which won the NCYFC title last month, played against the San Ramon Thunderbirds, who won the EBYFC title. The Thunderbirds flew to a 30-24 victory to claim the title.
Isaac Lopez scored the Colts’ first touchdown in the first quarter. But the Thunderbirds scored before halftime to take the lead.
The Colts received the opening kickoff to start the second half, which ended in a 12-play drive when Jacob Zenter. An interception by Zentner led to another Colts’ touchdown, as Charles Rogers scored.
After the Thunderbirds scored two touchdowns to take the lead in the third quarter, Lopez threw a 60-yard pass to Isaiah Vizcarra. That cut the Thunderbirds’ lead 24-22. But San Ramon scored again in the fourth quarter to increase its lead.
Lodi had one more chance on offense to score; three seconds left in the game and the football sitting on the Thunderbirds’ 15-yard line. But an incomplete pass ended the Colts’ season.
The Colts had strong play on defense by Jackson Diede, Jason Evans, Victor Vasquez, Jerimiah Ayala, Dart Sanchez and Barett Crosby. On offense, Israel Espinoza, Luis Lopez, Marcelino, Lopez, Davis Diaz, Jacob McCalin and Mack Moore contributed to the Colts in moving the football.