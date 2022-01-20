The Lodi High girls basketball team defeated Tokay 45-18 on Thursday to improve to 3-1 in Tri-City Athletic League play.
Reese Hohenthaner led the Flames with 15 points and added 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals, while Madison Kautz Johnson added 11 points, Norah Mayer had 7 points and 8 rebounds, Janie Schallberger had 4 points and 7 rebounds, Kayleigh Coberly had 4 points and 5 rebounds, Vivianna Fugazi had 2 points and 6 rebounds, Angelina Fugazi had 2 points, and Ashley Cunningham had 6 rebounds.
Varsity boys
Kevin Dondero scored 20 points to lead the Lodi High boys basketball team to a 63-48 victory over Tracy on Wednesday.
Dylan Scott added 12 points, Tony Rivera had 11, Steven Whiting had 8, Connor Davis had 6, and 2 each came from Brayden Stout, Adan Alvarez and Madden Luiz.
Elliot Christian 56, Millennium 54
Andrew Gretsinger scored 17 points and Peyton Yarbrough added 15 in Tuesday’s victory.
Roman Castro added 11 points, Caleb Guerzo had 5, Jayden Gaither had 4, Jeremy Nielsen had 3 and Nevin McKissick had 1.
On Monday, Yarbrough led the Eagles with 24 points, but Elliot dropped a league game 83-49 to Venture Academy.
Castro and Gretsinger scored 9 points each, Nielsen had 5 and Guerzo had 2.
Junior varsity boys
St. Mary’s 56, Tokay 29
Wil Hubbart led the Tigers with 11 points in Wednesday’s loss, along with 6 from Abdullah Munir, 5 from Maeher Dhaliwal, 3 from Lino Ruiz, and 2 each from Kellen Fiori and John Carlo Agbayani.
Lodi 53, Tracy 51
Nathan Morse led the Flames with 21 points in Wednesday’s win, along with 11 from Matt Shinn, 10 from Cole Smalley, 6 from Conner Overbo, 4 from Luke Leggitt and 1 from Jacob Bechtold.
WRESTLING
Varsity boys
Tokay 57, West 12
The Tigers routed the Wold Pack on the mat, with pins by Ellias Castro in the 106-pound division, Nathan Ferroni at 152, Francisco Marin at 195 and J.J. Mikbel at heavyweight.
Alex Suasteji added a 5-0 victory at 145, and forfeit wins came from Diego Alcantara at 113, Isaac Mendonca at 126, Shane Sanchez at 160, Nic Martinez at 182 and Juan Ordinola at 220.