Jalen Patterson spent his summer working on his game.
A four-year starter at guard on the Liberty Ranch High boys basketball team, Patterson is the area’s leading scorer among high school basketball players — boys and girls. The 6-foot-1 and 165-pound Patterson, who has helped the Hawks win the last three Sierra Valley Conference titles, is averaging 28.3 points per game.
In nine of the 12 games this season, Patterson has scored 20 or more points for Liberty Ranch (5-7). He’s also had four games where he’s scored 30 or more points. That included 31 against Lodi in a non-league game at The Inferno on Dec. 17. He also scored 31 points against Central Catholic on Dec. 14. Patterson also had 38 against Cosumnes Oaks of Elk Grove on Dec. 7.
Twice this season, Patterson has scored 40 or more points. He scored 42 points against Sacramento on Dec. 13 and 40 against Laguna Creek, also out of Elk Grove, on Dec. 5.
During the 2018-19 season, Patterson averaged 23.1 points per game. For the non-math majors, yes, his average total has jumped by 5.2 points per game.
No secret as to how Patterson has improved his game from this season to last winter.
“I worked extreme (ly) hard this off-season on my game,” Patterson said. “Ball handling, footwork and dribble pull-ups. A lot of shooting in the gym by myself for about two, three hours a day this summer.
Patterson also bulked up his body. Last winter, he weighed 155. For the non-math majors, yes, that’s 10 pounds he’s added to his frame.
“I was in the weight room a lot,” Patterson said.
Although Liberty Ranch’s record is below .500 this winter, but it has played some of the toughest teams in the section. That includes small-school powerhouse Modesto Christian in the season opener, plus Central Catholic, Lodi and Laguna Creek.
The team bond, according to Patterson, is building. The injury bug has hit the Hawks’ roster, but better now than when SVC action begins in early January.
“We are getting used to each other,” Patterson said. “We are playing a bunch of tough teams this year. And it’s kind of hard to gel with each other and get used to the offense when we have a bunch of injuries. We will be fine.”
Patterson finds himself in a newer role this season — teacher on the court. The Hawks have two sophomores and a freshman on the team, plus five juniors.
“I find myself more as a teacher/leader this year,” Patterson said. “That’s my job, I know what I signed up for. We are extremely young but playing these tough teams without some key players will make us better in the future for league/playoffs when we get those players back.”
Lodi High’s top scorers are junior forward Isaac Bishop, who is averaging 15.7 points per game, senior guard Logan Stout at 10.2 and senior center Nathan Shoup at an even 9.0.
Elliot Christian High’s top scorer is Christian Robinson, a junior center, at 13.3 points per game. Sophomore guard/forward Peyton Yarbrough is next at 8.8.
Lodi Academy’s Adam Gates has an even 18 points per game and AJ Helton second on the team at 8.5.
Girls
Tokay High’s Mia Misasi, a two-year starter at point guard, is averaging 13.5 points per game. Another guard and teammate in Simone Medeiros is next at 11.7 points per game.
But this year’s Tigers is not about Misasi and Medeiros.
“We are working on creating more scoring opportunities for our other teammates like our posts,” said Misasi, who is referring to the front court of Aniyah Dean, Sunna Khan, Fernanda Vazquez and Michelle Vazquez. “If we do get slowed down on the top that is. If one of us slows down, we also go in and when it gets kicked back out. I like to kick it out to (Medeiros) because she has a great shot when I’m tired.”
Last winter, Misasi averaged 9.8 points per game. Like Patterson, Misasi has also spent time in the gym during the off-season of fall and summer of this year.
“Lots of practice,” Misasi said. “I practice at home in front yard with my dad (Aaron). I practice so, so much.”
Mia Misasi also credits Tokay coach Shanel Mischal to improving her game.
“Coach Shanel helps me a ton,” Misasi said.
This season will be the last time Misasi and Medeiros are playing competitive basketball.
Last month, Misasi signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at the University of Nevada, Reno, an NCAA Division II campus. Medeiros inked her signature with Stephen F. Austin University, a D-I NCAA campus, also in softball. Each student-athlete will return to the 2020 Tokay High softball team as four-year starters.
Lodi High’s top scorers are senior guard Ashlee Toy at 10.8 points per game and junior forward Savannah Head at 7.1.
Liberty Ranch’s leading scorers are sophomore guard/forward Isabella Felix at 8.5 points per game and junior center Hannah Lopez at an even 7.0.
For boys basketball, Tokay and Galt did not provide statistics.
In girls basketball, which four of the six schools are fielding teams this winter, Galt did not provide statistics.
