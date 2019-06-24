The Phillies went 0-2 against the Pirates during the Babe Ruth National regular season this summer.
But when it counted, in the league championship on Monday at Kofu Park’s Yamashita Field, the Phillies unleashed a hit parade to defeat the Pirates 12-2 for their second straight title.
“They were really excited. The same thing happened last year,” Phillies manager Lawrence Richards said. “Yeah, the kids were jacked up, they were happy for back-to-back championships. And we have a full team of 14s that will be 15 next year.”
This year Phillies squad featured six players who were part of last year’s championship.
The Phillies opened things up with a three-run first inning, all of them driven in on a bases-loaded double by Chase Devine, who launched the ball over the left fielder to the fence.
The Pirates got one back in the first inning, when Gavin Mora drove in Bryce Ostlund with a single, then chipped away another in the second when Mason Stout reached on a fielder’s choice and later scored on an error.
But a three-run third and a three-run fourth for the Phillies killed the Pirates’ slow buildup, and J.T. Anderson pitched a complete game for the win.
“The kids did a good job putting the bat on the ball, taking advantage of errors,” Richards said. “...It was 9-2, and top of the order just went to work, and we got three runs in the top of the sixth, and shut them down in the bottom of the sixth.”
The Phillies finished with 12 hits — two each from Dylan Bartlett, Cooper Rostomily, Devine and Josh Casey. Devine finished with two RBIs, while Nico Lombardi, Carson Devine and Casey finished with two each. Anderson scored three runs to go with two each from Bartlett and Rostomily.
On the mound, Anderson allowed four hits and two unearned runs while striking out six.
Those four Pirate hits went to Ostlund, Mora, Stout and Ryan Gaea. Andrew Wright and Braden Stout split time on the mound.
The Babe Ruth National players now go into all-star mode, with District 1 games starting at the end of the week.
The Babe Ruth American championship is at 6 p.m. today at Kofu Park, with the Yankees and Orioles facing off.
10U in Clovis
Lodi’s 10-and-under team won its first game at the Central California Cal Ripken State Tournament on Monday, beating the Hanford Blue All-Stars 9-4 behind 5 innings on the mound from Bryce Meehleis.
Meehleis allowed three runs on three hits with four strikeouts, and had a double, an RBI and a run at the plate.
Lodi racked up 12 hits, with two each coming from Jax Bennett, Hunter Rau (one of them a double), Matthew DeOliveira and Cole Dobbins. Jacob Focacci had a triple, three RBIs and a run, and Bennett added two runs.
Additional hits came from Jacob Garibaldi and Dawson Labarthe.
The 10U tournament starts off with pool play before getting into a single-elimination bracket. Lodi is back in action against Kerman today at 4:30 p.m., and finishes pool play against Kerman on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
9U in Kingsburg
Lodi’s 9-and-under team dropped out of the Central California Cal Ripken State Tournament with two straight losses on Saturday and Monday in Kingsburg.
On Saturday, Lodi lost 10-1 to Clovis, with singles by Nathaniel Konz, Caleb Mann and Matteo Gonzalez. Gonzalez drove in Lodi’s lone run, with Brendan Benov scoring. Lodi had six walks, with two of them coming from Tyler Jacobsen.
On Monday, Lodi dropped out of the double-elimination tournament with a 13-4 loss to Visalia Blue. Leadoff batter Ricky C scored three runs on a single and a walk, and Konz went 2-for-3, Jacobsen and Matthew Bramlett added hits, Cooper Trillas had an RBI and Bramlett had a run.