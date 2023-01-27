Miguel Garcia and Giovanni DeLeon each scored twice as the Galt High boys soccer team shut out El Dorado 6-0 on Thursday.
Garcia added an assist, Oscar Avalos and Edgar China each scored one goal, Vicente Marquez tallied two assists, and Bryan Lozano had one.
Galt (9-4-3, 7-0-1 in the Sierra Valley Conference) will play at Liberty Ranch on Tuesday.
Varsity boys: Liberty Ranch 7, Bradshaw Christian 3
The Hawks out-gunned the Pride on Thursday to improve to 8-2-2 overall and 5-0-2 in the SVC. The Hawks, currently second place in the conference, will host league-leading Galt on Tuesday.
Varsity girls: St. Mary’s 2, Lodi 0
The Flames suffered a shutout on Thursday to the league-leading Rams, falling to 7-4-4 overall and 2-4-2 in the TCAL. Lodi plays at Tracy on Tuesday.
Varsity girls: West 3, Tokay 1
Tokay stayed winless in the TCAL with Thursday’s loss, and will host St. Mary’s on Tuesday.
Boys basketball: PUC Tournament
The Lodi Academy boys basketball team went 0-2 at the Pacific Union College Tournament on Thursday, with a 57-17 loss to Loma Linda Academy and a 43-40 loss to Hawaiian Mission Academy.
On Friday morning, Lodi Academy beat Central Valley Christian Academy 32-25 to improve to 6-14. The Titans will play at Tioga on Tuesday.
Girls basketball: PUC Tournament
Lodi Academy’s girls squad lost its game Thursday at the Pacific Union College Tournament, with a 62-29 loss to Loma Linda Academy.
The Titans followed that up with a 29-28 win over Newbury Park Adventist on Friday. Lodi Academy will play at Tioga on Tuesday.
