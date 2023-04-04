The Tokay High baseball team, fresh off a three-game sweep to open Tri-City Athletic League play last week, cruised past Stagg on Monday in a non-league game.
Cory Sugg starred for the Tigers on the mound with a complete-game effort, striking out 6 batters while allowing 2 hits, 2 walks and a run.
At the plate, Brett Graddy had a double for Tokay, Zack Sanchez had a single and 2 RBIs, and Sell, Adam Koponen, Ryan Oliveri, Paul Buckley and Matthew Casillas each singled.
Tokay (8-2, 3-0 TCAL) will play at Enochs on Friday.
The Lodi High baseball team went 1-1 at the Boras Classic on Monday, with a 3-0 loss to Oak Ridge in the morning and a 2-1 win over Liberty-Brentwood in the afternoon.
The Flames had just one hit in the shutout loss to Oak Ridge, a Carson Devine single. On the mound, Andrew Wright pitched 4 innings, allowing 1 run on 4 hits, before Devine pitched 2 innings.
Against Liberty, Ken Blankenship pitched a complete game, scattering 6 hits and a walk to allow 1 run, with 8 strikeouts. At the plate, Luke Leggitt went 3-for-3, while Austin Meehleis, Nico Lombardi and Vince Haskins each singled.
The Flames are back in action in the tournament today.
Jake Sell pitched 5 innings of hitless ball in Monday’s victory, and also hit a 2-run single. Brenden Scott added a single, walked twice and scored 3 times.
Varsity boys: Lodi 3, West 1
The Flames scored a TCAL victory on Monday, beating the Wolf Pack 25-19, 24-26, 25-17, 25-22. Lodi (7-4, 1-1) will play at Tracy today.
