Tokay High’s boys and girls wrestling teams came up big in Saturday’s Tri-City Athletic League Championships in Tracy, with the Tigers’ girls squad running away with the championship and the boys placing second.
Tokay’s girls dominated the tournament with 247.5 points to second-place Lodi’s 145. The Tigers had champions in seven weight classes, and had five other wrestlers make the final match, making for a Tokay wrestler in 12 of the 14 weight classes.
The seven Tokay champions were Katelyn Colette at 103 pounds (who defeated Lincoln’s Aaliyah Montantes 15-0 for a technical fall), Gabrielle Medeiros at 106 (she pinned Lodi’s Pamela Decko in 2:54), Samira Mason at 116 (she pinned teammate Sierra Miranda in 2:35), Cinthia Isordia at 126 (she pinned Lodi’s Elizabeth Decko in 3:05), Arriana Galvan at 170 (she pinned West’s Serena Sanchez in 35 seconds), Maricela Isordia at 189 (she defeated teammate Camden Ramirez 3-1) and Cassidy Curtiss at heavyweight (she pinned Lincoln’s Aneisha Goodlow in 1:47).
Lodi had four champions of its own in Ezzery Shelley (she pinned Tracy’s Alysse Leanos in 1:57 at 111 pounds), Leiana Lalonde (she pinned Tokay’s Ahnika Greenley in 3:31 at 121), Anna Rodriguez (she won 10-4 over Lincoln’s Scarlett Crespo-Herrera at 131) and Raven Edwards (she defeated Tokay’s Lily Mogler 1-0 at 137).
Other placers for Tokay included Greenley (second at 121), Mogler (second at 137), Madelyn Evans (second at 145), Taylor Marshall (second at 150), Itzel Gonzalez (second at 160), Ramirez (second at 189), Valeria Gonzalez (third at 131) and Kailey Collette (fourth at 106).
Other placers for Lodi included Pamela Decko (second at 106), Elizabeth Decko (second at 126), Victoria Simpson (third at 116), Taylor (third at 143), Kristen Locke (third at 150), Elora Parises (third at 160), Emely Zavala (third at 189) and Elosia Dominguez (fourth at 111).
Lincoln was third in the girls standings at 137, followed by West at 44 and Tracy at 30.
In the boys tournament, Tokay placed a close second with 174 points behind Lincoln’s 185. Tracy was third at 146, St. Mary’s was fourth at 106, Lodi was fifth at 83 and West was sixth at 37.
Tokay had one champion in Jonathan Nguyen, with a 7-1 win over St. Mary’s Victor Ramirez at 106 pounds.
Tokay had four more wrestlers reach the finals, with Peter Sim dropping an 8-0 major decision to Lincoln’s Jackson King at 145, Jesus Martinez with a 3-0 loss to Lincoln’s Caleb Byrd at 170, Taven Jones pinned at 3:30 by Lincoln’s Julian Gonzalez at 182, and Robert DeLaTorre with an 8-1 loss to St. Mary’s Max Rascon at 195.
Lodi had three wrestlers reach the finals, with Christian Zamora pinned in 3:07 by Lincoln’s Jackson Patten at 160, Felipe DeMatos pinned by Lincoln’s Adam Cearley at 220, and Sean Carpenter pinned in 2:47 by Lincoln’s Roman Ostly-Ameperosa at heavyweight.
Other Tokay wrestlers who placed in the top four include Nathan Ferroni (third at 132), Max Hittle (third at 138), Andrew Senner (third at 160), William Ward (third at 130), J.J. Mikbel (third at heavyweight), Kristjen Gonzales (fourth at 113) and Hashir Arif (fourth at 120).
For Lodi, the others moving on are Adrian Tenbrink (third at 126), Bryce Powell (third at 182) and Preston Izaquirre (fourth at 145).
For the boys tournament, the top four finishers in each weight class move on to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II Championships, which will be at River Valley High in Yuba City on Friday and Saturday. The girls tournament sends all participants to the SJS South Regional, which is the same days at Central Valley High in Ceres.