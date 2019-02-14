Brett Young
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
College: Delta State (Miss.)
Young, a senior center fielder, had a single, an RBI and a run in a 6-1 win over Southern Arkansas, then had a single, a walk and two runs in the second game of a double-header.
Jessica Hartwell
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Texas Tech
Hartwell, a senior infielder, had a busy week as the Red Raiders opened the season with a 5-0 record at the Lone Star Collegiate Classic. She was 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple, three RBIs and two runs in a 13-2 win over Omaha, then went hitless but provided RBIs on a groundout and a bases-loaded walk in a 15-10 win over Nebraska, she had a single, an RBI and a run in a 4-1 win over Nebraska, and she went 2-for-4 with a run in an 8-3 win over Wisconsin.
Bradi Kooyman
High school: Elliot
Sport: Softball
College: Pacific
Kooyman, a junior infielder, had hits in each of the Tigers’ first four games, with a single, an RBI and a run in an 11-0 win over Buffalo, a double in a 7-0 loss to Northwester, two singles and a run in a 5-3 win over Idaho State and a single in a 5-1 loss to Utah State.
Keala Brown
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: New Mexico State
Brown, a sophomore outfielder, scored three times in the Aggies’ first four games as a pinch runner.
Ali Smith
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: McPherson (Kan.)
Smith, a junior outfielder, had a single and a run in the team’s opener, a 2-1 loss to Texas Wesleyan.
Abbie Lewis
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: William Jessup
Lewis, a sophomore outfielder, was 2-for-3 with a stolen base in the Warriors’ season opener, a 5-4 win over Notre Dame de Namur, then had a single and a run in the second game of the double-header, an 8-0 win.
Lauren Garoutte
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: William Jessup
Garoutte, a senior outfielder, was 2-for-3 with a stolen base and an RBI in the opener against Notre Dame de Namur, then was 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs, a stolen base and a run in the second game.
Korina Krueg
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: CSU Monterey Bay
Krueg, a senior shortstop, went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run (as well as being hit by a pitch) in the Otters’ 4-2 win over Stanislaus State, then went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases, two runs and an RBI in a 7-0 win in the second game of a double-header. The teams met to complete a four-game series the next day, with Krueg notching a single and a stolen base in a 4-1 win and a 2-for-4 day with a stolen base and three runs in a 7-3 win.
Adam Gotelli
High school: Elliot
Sport: Basketball
College: Life Pacific
Elliot, a junior guard, scored 15 points in an 87-70 loss to Westmont on Feb. 7.
Evan Madill
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Basketball
College: Cal Maritime
Madill, a junior guard, had three points in a 62-53 loss to UC Merced, then had six points in a 67-64 loss to Pacific Union.
David Lerma
High school: Elliot
Sport: Basketball
College: Maranatha Baptist
Lerma, a senior guard, had 20 points, five steals and four rebounds in an 82-76 win over Martin Luther.
Anthony Lewis
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Fisher (Mass.)
Lewis, a junior guard, had 11 points and a pair of rebounds in a 65-52 loss to Green Mountain in the NIAC Championship Game.
Monica Valenzuela
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Holy Names
Valenzuela, a sophomore guard, had eight points in a 76-63 loss to Concordia.
Alexa Brand
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Delta
Brand, a sophomore guard, had nine points in an 83-57 win over Folsom Lake, then had three points and four rebounds in a 79-69 win over American River.
Benny Simi
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Modesto JC
Simi, a sophomore forward, had 11 points, three rebounds and two assists in a 78-55 loss to American River, then had 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in an 82-74 loss to Cosumnes River.
Sydney Giovannoni
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Giovannoni, a freshman second baseman, had a single and two runs in an 8-4 win over Ohlone, went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run in a 5-3 winover San Jose, and then had an RBI and a run in another win over San Jose.
Kayley Rocha
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Rocha, a freshman outfielder, had a single and a run in the first win over San Jose, then had a single, an RBI and a run in the second win over San Jose.
Jordyn Farren
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Sacramento City
Farren, a freshman catcher, went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs in a 12-1 win over Cuesta College, went 2-for-3 with an RBI in an 8-0 win over Cuesta the same day, then she had a double and an RBI in a 2-1 loss to Reedley.
Jenna Schneider
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: Hesston (Kan.)
Schneider, a sophomore infielder, had a single and a walk in Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to Dodge City.
Mark Aubrey
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Baseball
College: Cosumnes River
Aubrey, a sophomore catcher, had a pinch-hit double in a 6-2 winover Lassen.
Ethan Torres
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Baseball
College: Cosumnes River
Torres, a freshman left-hander, pitched a scoreless inning of relief in the 6-2 win over Lassen.
Do you know of a local athlete who has continued playing at the college or pro levels? If so, the News-Sentinel encourages you (parents, coaches, athletes and anyone else) to update us on how these former athletes are doing. We'd like to update our readers as often as possible. You can reach the News-Sentinel sports department by phone at 369-7035 or by e-mail at sports@lodinews.com.