The Lodi High boys soccer team improved to 6-2 this preseason with Tuesday’s 10-0 victory over Stagg, led by a pair of goals from Camden Locke.
Eight other Flames scored goals, with Christian Garcia, Reed Waters, Nick McDonald and Edison Ramirez among them.
So far in the preseason, Lodi has outscored its opponents 25-8.
Junior varsity boys
Lodi 10, Stagg 0
The Flames improved to 7-1 with their seventh consecutive victory courtesy of scores by Alexx Gonzalez, Edwin Yepez, Jose Reyes and Emilio Segovia.
On defense, Jose Villalobos, Giovanni Reyna, Giovanni Vergara and Angel Ochoa had solid performances.
BASKETBALL
Varsity boys
River City 72, Tokay 40
Quentin Thompson scored 21 points and Isaiah Gee added 8 as the Tigers fell in non-league play on Tuesday.
Junior varsity girls
Lodi 46, Kennedy 40
Kiah Aitken had a double-double in Tuesday’s victory, with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Isabel Humphrey added 11 points and 4 rebounds, Grace Culler had 8 points, Zoe Aitken had 6 points, Elizabeth Kanemura had 5 points, Malia Urich had 2 points and 5 boards, and Emmy Spaletta had 2 points.