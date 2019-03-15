Four Lodi High swimmers were double winners in Friday’s Tri-City Athletic League home meet against St. Mary’s.
That led to the Flames cooling off the Rams in both the boys and girls’ races. The Lodi boys (2-0 in the TCAL) posted a 97-83 win and the Flame girls picked up their first league victory at 98-87 over the Rams. The Lodi girls are 1-0-1 in the TCAL; the Flames tied with Lincoln in their TCAL opener at the Trojans’ pool on March 8.
Aidan Scott was one of the double-winners for the Lodi boys. In the 100-meter backstroke, he won with an even time of 56 seconds, plus the 200 individual medley at 2 minutes, 00.14 seconds. Those times are lower than what he had at this time last year; he had a 2:03.99 in the backstroke and 56.37 in the backstroke.
“I’ve done a lot better this year,” said Scott, who also talked about his performance in the backstroke. “My time has come down a couple of seconds. I’ve gotten a lot better at the under part water of the race.”
Scott, a junior who’s been swimming on the varsity squad since he was a freshman, was part of the 200-meter freestyle relay team with Tyler Daley, Alexander Elrod and Matthew McCay that also won at 1:32.35. To end the league meet, Scott and Flame teammates in Tucker Utley, Victor Plunkett and Elrod were winners in the 400-meter freestyle at 3:29.98.
“We’re swimming every day together,” Scott said. “We just really support each other.”
Plunkett showed his strengths in long and short distance swimming for the Flames that led to being a double-winner. In the 500-meter freestyle, Plunkett posted a 5:25.77 time for first place and in the 200-meter freestyle was clocked at 1:57.39.
Depth played a role for the Flames in their victory over the Rams. There were many boys who placed second through fifth places. Scott pointed out that’s the key for this year’s squad.
“We put a lot of work preparing for this meet,” said Scott of St. Mary’s. “We had to rely on our depth. They are our closest competition in league. Everyone was nervous coming into the league meet, but I think we performed very well.”
Other top finishers for the Lodi boys were McCay second in the 50-meter freestyle at 24.58, Shane McKay second in the 100-meter breaststroke at 1:10.30, Elrod third in the 100 backstroke at 1:04.76 Steven Kim third in the 100-meter butterfly at 1:03.14 and Daley second in 100-meter freestyle at 53.22.
For the Lodi girls, Melissa Celli and Allison Coughlin were also part of the double-winners parade. Celli won the 200 individual medley at 2:21.35 and the 500 freestyle at 5:29.50. She was part of the 200 medley relay team with Madison Rishwain, Coughlin and Kenna Dooley of whom took first place at 2:02.65.
Coughlin won the 100 butterfly at 1:02.21 and the 100 freestyle at 54.06. Dooley was tops in the 200 freestyle at 2:11.01.
Second place finish for Lodi were Mikaela Schmierer, who took second in the 200 IIM at 2:43.79, and also fourth place in the 50 freestyle at 30.92. Rishwain had a third place finish for the Flames in the 100 butterfly at 1:13.36, and Hannah Wilson also third in the 200 freestyle at 2:23.09.
The Flames were without the services without their best swimmer in Maddie Woznick, a senior. According to Lodi coach John Griffin, Woznick was out with an illness. Woznick has shined in the 100 backstroke and 100 fly that have led to compete at the CIF State Swimming Championships the last three seasons, gunning for a fourth berth this spring.
Lodi continues TCAL action at West next Thursday.
Contact Mike Bush at mikeb@lodinews.com. Follow on Twitter: @MBushLodiSports.