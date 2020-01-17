College signings: Lodi High duo will compete at next level

Aidan Scott will have short drives to enjoy home-cooked meals.
Lexi Villanueva is also going to have the benefit of living close but still being away from home.
On Wednesday, the two Lodi High seniors took part in the winter season of the college signings inside the athletic department. Scott, who’s been a part of the Lodi High boys swimming team the last three seasons, signed a scholarship for the University of the Pacific in Stockton, which is an NCAA Division I campus.
Villanueva, who has been on the Lodi High cheerleading and stunt squad the last four years, inked with William Jessup University, an NAIA member, which is in Rocklin in Placer County.
Aidan Scott
There were five, four-year colleges Scott considered. Then he narrowed the list to Pacific and Seattle University in Seattle, Wash.
Why did the Lodi High swimmer pick Pacific?
“Definitely the coaches,” Scott said.
Scott, who is going to major in engineering, noted that his major also played a major factor.
“It just seems like they’ve done a lot more than other schools in terms of setting up for the future,” Scott said.
That includes internships that could lead to full-time jobs upon graduating from college, Scott pointed out. They also help students in the engineering program find jobs in and out of the area.
“This is a really good program,” Scott said. “They have more internship opportunities and they are able to provide for the companies. A lot of those people get job offers straight out of college.”
Scott will live on campus in his first year at Pacific. That works for him.
“That will be nice because it’s a 30-second walk away from the pool,” Scott said.
Another perk to remaining in the area is home.
“I could come home on weekends for food, have a home-cooked meal,” Scott said. “There’s a lot of benefits to it.”
No more worries of picking a college for Scott.
“There was a ton of stress the first half of the semester,” Scott said. “Now I can have fun with this (upcoming) season.”
Scott is looking forward to making a bigger splash in his final season of high school swimming. Other than a small break during the Christmas and New Year’s, he’s been practicing year-round.
“I love the high school season part of it,” Scott said. “Now we have to get back into shape and get ready for this season. Just practicing every day.”
For the last three years, Scott has finished strong in the boys’ 100-meter backstroke. Last April at the Tri-City Athletic League at Tokay’s swimming pool, he won the league title in the event at 53.11 seconds. He was also part of the boys’ 400-meter relay team that took third place at the league meet.
Scott had already earned a Sac-Joaquin Section berth in backstroke. He has also competed at the California Interscholastic Federation Swimming Championships the last three years.
Lexi Villanueva
William Jessup University, which will field its first-ever cheerleading, drill and stunt team in the 2020-21 school year, was the only college Villanueva was looking to attend.
“I know I wanted to continue doing cheer,” said Villanueva, who has been involved in the sport since age 4. “I’ve never taken a break.”
Villanueva, who turns 18 this weekend, felt that the smaller college campus was “perfect” for her to continue her educational career. She plans to major in nursing.
To help her cause to become part of the college’s cheerleading, drill and stunt team, Villanueva sent the cheer advisor a try out video.
“She thought I was a great fit,” Villanueva said.
Villanueva, like Scott, will also be living on campus.
“They have a 50-mile radius rule that if you don’t live 50 miles of the school, then you have to live on-campus,” Villanueva said. “To me I really like it because it’s far enough but still close to where I can come home on the weekends.”
Villanueva, who has been cheering on the Lodi High varsity squad the last three seasons, and the William Jessup University squads will cheer and perform stunts at men’s and women’s basketball home games.
