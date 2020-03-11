The Sac-Joaquin Section released its Academic Team Champions for the winter season, and the Tokay girls wrestling team made the top five.
The Tigers — in addition to winning the Tri-City Athletic League and the SJS South Regional, placing second in the SJS Masters meet and sending four wrestlers to the CIF State Championships — were fifth in the section with a grade-point average of 2.79. El Capitan was tops in the section at 3.59.
Winners in other sports were Sacramento Country Day in boys basketball with a 3.56, Colfax in girls basketball with a 3.97, Summerville in boys soccer with a 3.61 and in girls soccer with a 3.60, and El Capitan in boys wrestling with a 3.65.
SOFTBALL
Varsity
Tokay 13, Edison 0
Megan Walker and Emily Walker combined to throw a 3-hit shutout on Wednesday, with Megan Walker striking out 2 in 2 innings of work with no hits allowed, and Emily Walker pitching 4 innings with 3 hits and 1 strikeout.
At the plate, Annika Hauschildt went 3-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs, Rachel Gibbons had a home run, 3 RBIs and 2 runs, Mia Misasi had a double and 3 runs, Rachel Shannon had a single and 2 runs, and Simone Medieros, Megan Walker, Kayly Pau, Annika Hauschildt and Sierra Miranda all had singles.