In two Tri-City Athletic League water polo matches on Wednesday, the Lodi High boys and girls teams clearly dominated West at Tokay’s swimming pool.
Lodi 25, West 5
At halftime, Lodi (1-2 in the TCAL, 10-5) led 10-1. The Flames and visiting Wolf Pack had a running clock in the fourth period.
Victor Plunkett had five goals for Lodi. Jackson McDonald and Braden Endter each had three. Eli Kim, Shane McKay, Ashton DeVries, Ryan Streyle and Anthony Salazar each had two. Seth Hillndrom, along with Dane Cranford, Jack Isola and Sam Meyers each had one.
From the cage, Meyers, the Flames’ goalie, had 10 blocked shots.
Lincoln 11, Tokay 5
Nathan Larson and Nate Bonham each had two goals for Tokay in Wednesday’s TCAL loss. Owen Canestrino had one.
Varsity girls
Lodi 13, West 2
Elisa Grim and Mikaela Schmierer scored three goals each to help the Flames improved to 2-1 in TCAL play on Wednesday.
Hannah Wilson and Aiyana Evans scored two each, while Sarah Campbell, Danielle Reed and Madison Rishwain had one each. In goal, Lydia Campbell had nine saves and Rishwain had four for Lodi (4-4).
The Lodi junior varsity squad won by forfeit.
Lincoln 10, Tokay 4
Sirena Ortiz, along with Tokay teammates Hannah Ortiz, Katie McLain and Kendall Badano, each had a goal in Wednesday’s contest against fellow TCAL co-champions. Tokay is now 2-1 in the TCAL, 3-4.
Junior varsity boys
Lodi 16, West 3
Anthony Celli led the Flames in Wednesday’s victory with three goals to go with two each from Lucas Boudreau, Blake Ehlers, Korben Reed and Guy Hein. Troy Slinger added several steals on the defensive side of the pool.
VOLLEYBALL
Varsity
Tokay 3, West 1
Kayly Pau racked up 29 kills in the Tigers’ 18-25, 25-9, 25-16, 25-16 victory on Wednesday, and added 28 digs.
Ellie Burroughs had nine kills and 31 digs, and Grace Polhemus had 41 assists and 20 digs as Tokay improved to 1-1 in TCAL play.
Junior varsity
Tokay 2, West 1
Kimberly Mercardo led the Tigers with nine kills, and added five digs in Wednesday’s victory. Morgan Daniels added six kills and a block, and Paris Vang had 14 digs, 12 assists and two aces. Tokay’s freshman team lost 20-25, 25-23, 9-15.
GIRLS GOLF
Lodi 234, Lincoln 309
Amelia Garibaldi fired a 39 for Lodi (8-0 in the TCAL, 12-0) in Wednesday’s match at the Woodbridge Golf and Country Club, lake course par-37. Desiree Vasquez followed with a 44, Delaney Vasquez 47, Reese Koenig 48 and Kerrie Nickel 56.