The Lodi High boys water polo team took down Tokay 16-2 on Tuesday at Tokay, with 7 blocks from goalkeeper Evan Peterson.
Koen Amador led the Flames with 4 goals, along with 2 each from Braden Endter, Nathan Larson, Dane Cranford and Eli Plath, and 1 each from Anthony Celli, Stan Meyers, Tyler Christy and Eric Wise.
For Tokay, Ben Plath had 7 saves, Justin Carpenter had 2 saves, and Camden Perkins scored both goals. Tokay is 4-9 overall and 1-4 in the TCAL.
Lodi (10-6 overall, 4-1 TCAL) will host St. Mary’s on Thursday at Tokay, with varsity boys at 3:30 p.m., varsity girls at 4:30, junior varsity boys at 5:30 and junior varsity girls at 6:30.
VOLLEYBALL
Junior varsity
Lodi 2, Tracy 0
The Flames improved to 12-4 overall with Tuesday’s 25-20, 25-18 victory.
Felicity Johnson had 4 kills and 2 digs, Janie Schallberger had 4 kills, 4 aces and 6 digs, Maria Azua had 15 digs and 2 kills, and Elizabeth Kanemura had 13 assists and 2 digs.
Freshmen
Tacy 2, Lodi 0
The Flames fell 25-22, 25-23 on Tuesday, with 6 kills and 2 aces from Kamdyn Schiess, 7 digs from Keily Ramirez, and 6 digs, 3 aces and 2 kills from Briley Felkins. Lodi is 5-3 in league play.