Mitch Walding
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies AAA)
Walding, a 26-year-old third baseman, is back with the Philadelphia Phillies after the MLB club recalled him from the AAA Lehigh Valley IronPigs on April 20. He struck out in his first at-bat that day against Colorado, but was batting .220 with three home runs for Lehigh Valley.
Gio Brusa
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
Professional: San Jose Giants (Giants A)
Brusa, a 25-year-old first baseman, had a walk and a run in Monday’s 4-0 win over Modesto.
Zach Phillips
High school: Galt
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Acereros del Norte (Mexican League)
Phillips, a 32-year-old left-hander, allowed three runs in 2/3 of an inning in a 10-6 win over Yucatan on April 17, then gave up an unearned run in an inning of work in an 11-2 win over Durango on April 19.
Alex Patterson
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
College: UC Santa Barbara
Patterson, a senior right-hander, struck out the only batter he faced during Monday’s 4-1 win over CSU Bakersfield.
Daniel Vitoria
High school: Galt
Sport: Baseball
College: Pacific
Vitoria, a junior right-hander, gave up three unearned runs in 1/3 innings of work, with one strikeout, in a 13-6 win over San Francisco on April 18.
Mason Blansett
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
College: Whittier
Blansett, a senior second baseman, had hits in all three game of a series against Caltech, with a single and an RBI in a 9-7 loss, a double and an RBI in an 8-6 win and a double, two RBIs and a run in a 4-0 win.
Brett Young
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
College: Delta State (Miss.)
Young, a senior outfielder, had a single and a run in Tuesday’s 12-6 win over Mississippi Valley State.
Chad Plath
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
College: Greenville University
Plath, a freshman left-handed pitcher, finished the final 2-3 of an inning of a 16-0 loss to Webster, allowing no hits or runs.
Jessica Hartwell
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Texas Tech
Hartwell, a senior infielder, had hits in all three games of a series against Kansas, with a single in a 6-4 loss, a 2-for-3 day with a double and three RBIs in a 10-2 win, and a double in a 4-1 victory.
Keala Brown
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: New Mexico State
Brown, a sophomore outfielder, scored as a pinch runner in a 6-4 loss to Grand Canyon.
Ali Smith
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: McPherson (Kan.)
Smith, a junior outfielder, was 2-for-3 in both games of a double-header against York College (Neb.), with a double and three RBIs in an 8-0 win, and two doubles and a run in a 4-2 win.
Brittany Baroni
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: McPherson (Kan.)
Baroni, a junior pitcher, pitched a complete game with one unearned run and three hits allowed in a 2-1 victory over University of Saint Mary (Kan.), then pitched five innings for the win in the second game against York, with two runs and six hits allowed.
Celina Maberto
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Glenville State (W.Va.)
Maberto, a sophomore pitcher, went 2 2/3 innings of relief in a 6-2 loss to Charleston, with no hits and no runs with two strikeouts. In the second game of the double-header, a 9-6 loss, Maberto went 4 1/3 innings of relief, allowing one run on four hits and two strikeouts.
Korina Krueg
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: CSU Monterey Bay
Krueg, a junior infielder, had a walk and an RBI in a 5-0 win over Sonoma State, then had a single, two RBIs and a run in an 8-6 win over Sonoma State.
Brad Reeves
High school: Lodi
Sport: Golf
College: Arizona
Reeves, a junior, placed 53rd at the Western Intercollegiate on April 17 with a 9-over 219, and was tied for 39th at the Pac-12 championships through Tuesday’s third round, with a 6-over 219.
Jordyn Farren
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Sacramento City
Farren, a freshman catcher, belted a two-run home run in a 7-5 win over Sierra on April 20, and later in the day had a single in a 3-1 win.
Jenna Schneider
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: Hesston (Kan.)
Schneider, a sophomore infielder, went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run in an 18-2 win over Neosho County College on Friday, then had a single and a run in a 7-4 win over Southeast Community College (Neb.). on Monday.
Nick Dentoni
High school: Tokay
Sport: Baseball
College: Delta
Dentoni, a redshirt sophomore right-hander, tossed an inning of relief in an 18-3 win over Cosumnes River, with one hit and a strikeout, then gave up one run in an inning of work, with two strikeouts, in a 33-16 win over CRC two days later.
Mark Aubrey
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Baseball
College: Cosumnes River
Aubrey, a sophomore catcher, had a double, an RBI and a run in that 18-3 loss to Delta.
Ethan Torres
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Baseball
College: Cosumnes River
Torres, a freshman left-hander, tossed an inning of relief in that 18-3 loss to Delta, with one run allowed on one hit and a strikeout.
