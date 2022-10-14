With Tokay High’s football team in the middle of a brutal stretch of league games, the Tigers have seen some positive signs.
Tokay led Tracy 19-18 at halftime last week before the Bulldogs took over in the second half. Tracy will play St. Mary’s tonight to decide the Tri-City Athletic League championship.
“That definitely, just being in that game, gave us some much needed confidence going into Lincoln, St. Mary’s and Lodi,” said Tokay coach Collin Rhoads. “Our league is not forgiving. At all.”
That said, Tokay (4-3, 1-1 TCAL) needs more than just positive signs to get through this final stretch with anything to show for it, and that means adjustments — starting with tonight’s home game against Lincoln (also 4-3, 1-1 TCAL).
“Offensively, we’re gonna have to take care of the football, because the players really felt the game last Friday, we didn’t get good calls and we didn’t take care of the football,” Rhoads said. “When you cough it up four times, you’re not gonna win a lot of football games. So this week we’ve been preaching to the guys, you know, we beat Tracy without those mistakes, and Tracy just beat Lincoln.”
Defensively, Lincoln brings an experienced, explosive offense capable of exposing weaknesses in many defenses. A week ago, the Trojans racked up 42 points in a win over Lodi.
Kenyon Nelson can throw and run, and he has targets such as Elijah Chrim-Cordero and Tyrone De Loney. Running back Jordin Thomas is also a threat.
“You’ve got to get to the qarterback. We can’t let him get out of the pocket,” Rhoads said. “They’re going to see that Tracy’s quarterback was able to run the option pretty well against us, so we made some adjustments there, where we have a guy for a guy.”
Offensively, the Tigers’ offense has solidified over the past few games after losing starting quarterback Timmy Karagounis in a preseason game. With Zack Filippini under center, Tokay has an offense capable of scoring in the air and on the ground.
“We definitely had to, not scrap plays, but try to change the way we’re running plays,” Rhoads said. “Zack gives us a, one of his strengths is his legs. So calling plays, we definitely consider that, and he’s been running the offense very well. He ran for over 100 yards against Tracy, he opened up the game against West with a big run. Even in that Tracy game, we called QB draw and he took it to the house. He gives us an extra dynamic. “
On top of that, receiver Marcus Castro is expected back from injury tonight, joining starter Andru Melgoza. This will be the second game this season with the two of them healthy and playing together.
Meanwhile, Lodi will begin its two-game set in Tracy tonight, against West tonight and against Tracy next week. After dropping their first two league games against St. Mary’s and Lincoln, the Flames (5-2, 0-2) will be looking for their first league win against West (1-6, 0-2).
West dropped its league game against Tokay on Sept. 30, and played St. Mary’s in the second game of the season, a 58-0 loss.
