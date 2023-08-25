It took all of four plays for Tokay High to get into the end zone on Friday, and from there the Tigers were off and running for a 63-0 slaughter over Bear Creek in Stockton.
Tokay started on their own 45-yard line after a pooch kick, and four plays later Barrett Crosby scored on an 18-yard run for the first of his four touchdowns of the night — two on offense and two on defense.
The Tigers moved the ball almost at will, scoring touchdowns on their first six drives. In fact, the only two times Tokay's offense touched the ball and didn't score was it got the ball for one play before the end of the first half, and in the fourth quarter when Tokay had emptied its bench.
“A lot of that was able to happen, a lot of our big plays, happened because our outside receivers were blocking,” said Tokay coach Collin Rhoads. “That's Lino Ruiz, who played tonight, he was questionable, and Marcus Castro. Those guys did a great job blocking on the perimeter. They don't have to be the guys touching the football to have an impact.”
Crosby, who scored on Tokay's first two drives, made sure the offensive line got credit as well, and said he was happy the offense picked up where it left off from last week's victory over Chavez.
“Last week was a little rough,” Crosby said. “Chavez wasn't great, we started off slow and picked it up, and starting off hot here was an advantage.”
On defense, Tokay recorded its second straight shutout after last week's 39-0 win over Chavez. The key was five takeaways — two pick sixes by Crosby, an interception by Castro, a strip fumble in the third quarter, and another in the fourth quarter when Bear Creek drove to the 1-yard line, only for Evans to strip the ball away. There was also a turnover on special teams when a squib kick bounced off a Bear Creek player into Tokay's hands.
“We've got a really good group of seniors that are the leaders, that are just demanding a lot out of their whole team,” Rhoads said. “We had 10 seniors starting on our defense tonight, and that goes a long way to our leadership. And we have our two captains, Jason Evans and Jacob Zentner, our two starting linebackers. They're the most vocal guys in the locker room, they're making sure they're getting their guys ready every day.”
Crosby jumped on an out route in the second quarter and took it 70 yards to the house, then in the third quarter he stepped in front of a screen pass and took it 36 yards for another score.
“On film, they hot onto the screen any time any kind of blitzer is coming, whether that's back or strong safety,” Crosby said. “So show, drop back, and go.”
After Crosby's two offensive touchdowns, quarterback Timmy Karagounis found tight end Jeremiah Rodriguez in the corner of the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown pass for a 21-0 lead after the first quarter. In the second quarter, Jeremiah Ayala took the ball 31 yards for a score, Crosby had his first pick-six, Herman Barba crashed into the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown, and Karagounis found Rodriguez on a crossing route for a 38-yard score to give the Tigers a 49-0 halftime lead.
“TK really stepped up. He was 100% passing, and showed all the reasons I speak so highly of him,” Rhoads said of his junior signal-caller. “He was dialed in, and he was hungry for more. He was a little mad when the fourth quarter came around and we pulled him, because he's a gamer. I was really proud of TK's effort tonight in getting everybody involved.”
After a sloppy offensive effort in the opener last week, Rhoads was happy to see an efficient unit rolling down the field.
“We definitely cleaned some stuff up tonight,” Rhoads said. “You know, this week at practice we really went back to the fundamentals, and we spent a lot of time individually in our groups. The O-line was together for like an hour just going back to Day-1 stuff, and I think that really helped.”
Tokay started the second half with a 4-yard Castro touchdown run, and Crosby's second pick-six capped the scoring. When the four quarter hit, Tokay emptied its bench.
Tokay (2-0) now has a short week, with Game 3 at Franklin of Elk Grove on Thursday at Cosumnes River College. Franklin (0-2) was shut out to the tune of 35-0 by Laguna Creek on Friday.
