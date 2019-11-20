The high school football season is over for the four area teams, but many players were recently honored for their achievements.
In the Tri-City Athletic League, Lodi and Tokay combined to place 11 players on all-league first and second teams. They also had players named to the honorable mention list.
Liberty Ranch and Galt, members of the Sierra Valley Conference, had a combined 10 players on their all-league selection. The SVC does not have an honorable mention list.
All-TCAL
First team offense for Lodi (2-3 in the TCAL, 6-4) wer running back Christian Zamora and offensive lineman Ethan Bronson. Zamora, a junior, rushed 154 times for 1,210 yards and 14 touchdowns. Bronson is a three-year starter at tackle and guard.
Making that same list for Tokay (1-4 in the TCAL, 2-8) were running back Joseph Filippini and offensive lineman Ian Lerner. Filippini rushed 242 times for 1,347 yards and 20 touchdowns.
On first team defense, Lodi safety/defensive back Logan Stout and punter Aldolfo Sanchez were honored.
Lodi offensive linemen in senior Jonas Lattieri-Brown and sophomore Reggie Miles made the second team offense.
Tokay defensive linemen Nathan Starkovich and Bradley Handel made second team, along with Lodi’s Sean Carpenter.
Five Lodi players were named to the league’s honorable mention list; offensive lineman Gabriel Biagoni, defensive backs Jose Fonseca and Niko Cabrera, tight end Brendan Duran and quarterback Adam Schallberger.
There were also five Tokay players who made the same list; defensive lineman Ruben Gomez, offensive linemen Cristopher Plaza and Dharuv Walia, wide receiver Jacob Schneider and linebacker Cameron Taylor.
All-SVC
Liberty Ranch had six football players make the all-SVC and Galt had four.
Making the list for Liberty Ranch (5-6 and 3-2 in the SVC) were linebackers Kade Koepplin and Rosalio Lopez, running back Isiah Ricci, slot back/cornerback Nani Brown, tight end/defensive tackle Austin Davis and center/linebacker Colby Kurtz.
Ricci rushed 124 times for 597 yards and eight touchdowns for the Hawks this season. He also had 10 receptions for an even 100 yards and two touchdowns.
Galt (0-5 in the SVC, 4-6) had its representenatives in quarterback Robert Bulahan, tight end/linebacker Marcelo Lopez, running back Kenny Tran and wide receiver David Vitoria.
Bulahan was the Warriors’ three-year starter. He completed 121 of 213 yards for 1,615 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. On the ground he rushed for 378 yards on 99 carries. During his three years in running the offense, Bulahan threw for a combined 3,880 yards, now the school’s all-time passing leader. He also threw for 48 touchdowns.
Liberty Ranch finished in a three-way tie for second place with Rosemont and Union Mine. Bradshaw Christian won the SVC title at 5-0.