Galt High’s baseball team had six singles in Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Franklin, but the big one came from Logan Mayfield, who had two RBIs. Sebastian Soto also had an RBI single, while Ethan Reece, Marco Federighi and Oscar Zamora scored runs.
Reece, Hiroto Umeki, Ican Arana and Ty Abbott also had singles, while Soto and Arana combined to allow two runs on four hits with four strikeouts.
On Monday, the Warriors dropped a 10-6 decision to SVC foe El Dorado, with a 3-for-4, two-run day with a double from Umeki. Mayfield went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Reece had a double and a run, and Arana and Abbott had singles.
Inderkum 5, Tokay 0
Leadoff hitter Cade Campbell had a single, and that was the only hit the Tigers mustered in Saturday’s loss at the Tracy Tournament. Josh Anderson added two walks. On the mound, Logan Drummond allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out five.
In the Tigers’ second game on Saturday, Antioch came out on top of a 10-0 shutout, this time with two Tokay hits — singles by Campbell and Jacob Varney.
Atwater 5, Lodi 2
The Flames took their first loss of the season at the Pedretti Tournament in Turlock, with singles from Colton Smithhardt, Jeffery Werder and Jonathan Charoneau.
Florin 13, Elliot 2
The Eagles had two hits in Monday’s loss, singles by Matthew Alagna and Joshua Alejandre. Alejandre added two walks and a run, and Brady Flemmer had a walk and a run as Elliot got a late start to the season due to weather.
Junior varsity
Lodi 9, River City 2
Caleb Wall gave up two runs over four innings in Saturday’s victory, with Dominik Demski caried for two innings. Demski also went 2-for-4. Billy Machado finished the game with a scoreless inning.
At the plate, the Flames racked up eight hits and five walks while capitalizing on errors.
Tokay 6, Antioch 6
Luis Munoz went 4-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs in Saturday’s tie at the Tracy Tournament, along with a 3-for-4 day with two doubles, an RBI and a run with RJ johnson. Robbie Eichler had a single and two runs, Max De Santiago was 2-for-3, and Anthony Conlon, Weston Salustro and Andrew Hester each had a single.
SOFTBALL
Varsity
Franklin-Stockton 5, Tokay 4
Emily Walker and Chloe Alaniz each belted doubles in Monday’s loss, while Simone Medeiros, Katherine Jackson and Annik Hauschildt each singled. Emily Walker and Megan Walker combined to allowed two earned runs on seven hits.